Home Photos 5 huge asteroids to make close approach to Earth; Know what NASA revealed

5 huge asteroids to make close approach to Earth; Know what NASA revealed

This week there are 5 huge asteroids that are going to pay a close visit to Earth, as informed by NASA. The 5th one just passed by today. Check out what the data revealed by NASA says:

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 01 2023, 18:18 IST
Asteroid 2023 SY2:
Asteroid 2023 SY2: This is a house-sized asteroid with a width of 65 Feet. It approached Earth today,  October 1. Its closest approach to Earth was 3.5 million kilometers. It approached Earth with a relative velocity of 35686 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 SY2: This is a house-sized asteroid with a width of 65 Feet. It approached Earth today,  October 1. Its closest approach to Earth was 3.5 million kilometers. It approached Earth with a relative velocity of 35686 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 349507 (2008 QY)
Asteroid 349507 (2008 QY): This humongous asteroid is as big as the size of a bridge. It is 2200 Feet wide. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 3. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 6.32 million kilometers. It will be hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 75457 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 349507 (2008 QY): This humongous asteroid is as big as the size of a bridge. It is 2200 Feet wide. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 3. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 6.32 million kilometers. It will be hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 75457 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 SN6
Asteroid 2023 SN6: This asteroid is 130 Feet wide and as big as the size of an aircraft. Its closest approach to earth is expected to be 4.82 million kilometers per hour. It will reach close to Earth on October 4. It was first observed on September 15.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 SN6: This asteroid is 130 Feet wide and as big as the size of an aircraft. Its closest approach to earth is expected to be 4.82 million kilometers per hour. It will reach close to Earth on October 4. It was first observed on September 15.
Asteroid 2023 QC8
Asteroid 2023 QC8: This asteroid is as big as the size of a Boeing 777. It is 130 Feet wide. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 6.04 million kilometers per hour. It will reach close to Earth on October 5. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QC8: This asteroid is as big as the size of a Boeing 777. It is 130 Feet wide. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 6.04 million kilometers per hour. It will reach close to Earth on October 5.
Asteroid 2023 RF10
Asteroid 2023 RF10: This asteroid is 84 feet wide. It will pay a close visit to Earth on October 5. Its closest Earth approach will be 6.07 million kilometers. It will be moving towards Earth with a speed of approximately 20836 million kilometrs per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 RF10: This asteroid is 84 feet wide. It will pay a close visit to Earth on October 5. Its closest Earth approach will be 6.07 million kilometers. It will be moving towards Earth with a speed of approximately 20836 million kilometrs per hour.
First Published Date: 01 Oct, 18:18 IST

