5 huge asteroids to pass close to Earth this week; NASA reveals speed, size, and more
Asteroids are a constantly looming threat to our planet. NASA continuously tracks the asteroids that can be hazardous to the Earth. To take preventative measures against asteroids, tracking them is extremely necessary. NASA has now revealed that 5 asteroids will pass close to Earth this week.
First Published Date: 04 Nov, 22:20 IST
More From This Section
NASA’s Kepler Telescope reveals 7 searingly hot exoplanets orbiting a star
04 November 2023
Historic! NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara take stunning spacewalk outside ISS
03 November 2023
Sun's spectacular 'Canyon of Fire' on Halloween stuns scientists
03 November 2023
NASA reveals shocking twist in Asteroid Dinkinesh tale!
03 November 2023
5 asteroids to pass close to Earth at fearsome speeds today! Know details
03 November 2023
Aircraft-sized asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA
03 November 2023
NASA detects CME rushing out of ‘canyon of fire’; Solar storm could strike on Nov 4
02 November 2023
Asteroid bigger than the famous Brooklyn Bridge to pass Earth today! NASA reveals details
02 November 2023
71699116180324
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS