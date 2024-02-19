 5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more | Photos
According to NASA, as many as 5 massive asteroids are heading in the direction of Earth in the next few days. Check date of approach, distance from Earth, size, speed and more.

| Updated on: Feb 19 2024, 16:59 IST
Asteroid 2024 CV8: According to NASA’s report, this asteroid will make a close approach to Earth today, February 19, 2024. The asteroid 2024 CV8 is said to be 64 feet wide and it is moving at a raging speed of 61607 kilometers per hour. Nasa projected that the asteroid would come within 451000 kilometres of Earth. However, it does not pose any threat to our planet.  (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2024 CV8: According to NASA’s report, this asteroid will make a close approach to Earth today, February 19, 2024. The asteroid 2024 CV8 is said to be 64 feet wide and it is moving at a raging speed of 61607 kilometers per hour. Nasa projected that the asteroid would come within 451000 kilometres of Earth. However, it does not pose any threat to our planet.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 CJ6: The next on space rock in NASA’s list is asteroid  2024 CJ6. The asteroid is reported to be 56 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 55435 kilometers per hour. Nasa said that the asteroid will make a close approach today, February 19, 2024, and it is expected to come within 1760000 kilometres to Earth.  (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2024 CJ6: The next on space rock in NASA’s list is asteroid  2024 CJ6. The asteroid is reported to be 56 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 55435 kilometers per hour. Nasa said that the asteroid will make a close approach today, February 19, 2024, and it is expected to come within 1760000 kilometres to Earth.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 DC: This space rock is projected to make a close approach today, February 19, 2024. NASA says that the asteroid  2024 DC is 51 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 33306 kilometres per hour. Today, the asteroid will come within 4790000  kilometres of Earth, however, it does not come under the potentially dangerous asteroid category.  (Pixabay)
3/5 Asteroid 2024 DC: This space rock is projected to make a close approach today, February 19, 2024. NASA says that the asteroid  2024 DC is 51 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 33306 kilometres per hour. Today, the asteroid will come within 4790000  kilometres of Earth, however, it does not come under the potentially dangerous asteroid category.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 CK5: The next asteroid that is expected to make a close approach to Earth is the asteroid 2024 CK5. It is said to be 35 feet wide and it will make a close approach tomorrow, February 20, 2024. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 34241 kilometres per hour and it will come within 2800000 kilometres of Earth.  (Pixabay )
4/5 Asteroid 2024 CK5: The next asteroid that is expected to make a close approach to Earth is the asteroid 2024 CK5. It is said to be 35 feet wide and it will make a close approach tomorrow, February 20, 2024. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 34241 kilometres per hour and it will come within 2800000 kilometres of Earth.  (Pixabay )
Asteroid 2024 CL5: The last asteroid on the list of NASA is asteroid 2024 CL5, which is said to be 73 feet wide. The asteroid is moving at a pace of 50320 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth on February 21, 2024. It is projected to come within 1830000 kilometres of our planet.  (Pixels)
5/5 Asteroid 2024 CL5: The last asteroid on the list of NASA is asteroid 2024 CL5, which is said to be 73 feet wide. The asteroid is moving at a pace of 50320 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth on February 21, 2024. It is projected to come within 1830000 kilometres of our planet.  (Pixels)
First Published Date: 19 Feb, 16:59 IST
