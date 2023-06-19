Home Photos 840-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, speeding towards Earth, NASA warns

840-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, speeding towards Earth, NASA warns

NASA has warned that 5 scary asteroids, including one that is a whopping 840-foot monster, are approaching Earth at a great speed. NASA’s telescopes have revealed how close they will get to Earth, speed, size, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 17:21 IST
Asteroid 2016 LK49 – This is a Near-Earth Asteroid that will make its closest approach to Earth today, June 19. According to NASA, this asteroid is 70-foot wide. The asteroid will come as close as 4.14 million miles near Earth and is moving at a speed of fiery 69863 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 LT1 –  This is a 49-foot-wide asteroid, that will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, June 20. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 37003 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at an uncomfortable distance of 427,000 miles. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 HF1 – With a width of almost 180-foot, this asteroid will be making its closest Earth approach on June 21. It will come as close as 2.97 million miles, according to NASA. The asteroid is rushing at a speed of 15727 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2008 LG2 – An airplane-sized asteroid named Asteroid 2008 LG2 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on June 24. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 20206 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a distance of 2.5 million miles.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2002 LT38 – This monster rock is almost 840-foot in size, and is heading for Earth to make a close approach on June 24. This asteroid is heading towards Earth at a breakneck speed of 25735 kilometers per hour. As per NASA's JPL data, it will be as close as 4.14 million miles. (Pixabay)
To track these monster rocks, NASA uses various technologies, such as telescopes and satellites, both on Earth and in space, to monitor these asteroids. Planetary radar, conducted by radio telescopes at NASA's Deep Space Network and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, provides some of the most detailed characterization data.  (NASA)
6/6 To track these monster rocks, NASA uses various technologies, such as telescopes and satellites, both on Earth and in space, to monitor these asteroids. Planetary radar, conducted by radio telescopes at NASA's Deep Space Network and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, provides some of the most detailed characterization data.  (NASA)
