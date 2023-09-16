Icon
Home Photos A ring of fire to appear in the sky! Know what NASA has revealed

A ring of fire to appear in the sky! Know what NASA has revealed

Skywatchers will soon be able to witness the annular total eclipse, the awesome ring of fire, in the sky on October 14, 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 16 2023, 11:31 IST
Icon
Annular total Eclipse
On October 14, 2023, skywatchers around the world will have the chance to witness an annular total solar eclipse. This celestial event will follow a path from the northwestern United States, through Mexico and Central America, and exit in Brazil. During this eclipse, the Moon will be at a specific distance from Earth, causing it to appear smaller than the Sun and creating a captivating 'ring of fire' effect in the sky. (Pixabay)
1/5 On October 14, 2023, skywatchers around the world will have the chance to witness an annular total solar eclipse. This celestial event will follow a path from the northwestern United States, through Mexico and Central America, and exit in Brazil. During this eclipse, the Moon will be at a specific distance from Earth, causing it to appear smaller than the Sun and creating a captivating 'ring of fire' effect in the sky. (Pixabay)
Icon
annular total eclipse
A map developed using NASA data offers a detailed view of the eclipse's path, allowing observers to anticipate what they will see in their local areas. While some regions will experience the full annular eclipse, others may witness a partial solar eclipse depending on their location and weather conditions. (Eclipse Predictions by Fred Espenak, NASA’s GSFC)
image caption
2/5 A map developed using NASA data offers a detailed view of the eclipse's path, allowing observers to anticipate what they will see in their local areas. While some regions will experience the full annular eclipse, others may witness a partial solar eclipse depending on their location and weather conditions. (Eclipse Predictions by Fred Espenak, NASA’s GSFC)
Icon
annular total eclipse
According to NASA, the occurrence of an annular eclipse is linked to the Moon's variable distance from Earth. When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its farthest point from our planet, it results in an annular eclipse. Due to the Moon's increased distance, it doesn't completely cover the Sun, leaving a "ring of fire" visible. Proper eye protection is essential for safe viewing during this event. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 According to NASA, the occurrence of an annular eclipse is linked to the Moon's variable distance from Earth. When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its farthest point from our planet, it results in an annular eclipse. Due to the Moon's increased distance, it doesn't completely cover the Sun, leaving a "ring of fire" visible. Proper eye protection is essential for safe viewing during this event. (NASA)
Icon
total solar eclipse
A total solar eclipse, such as the anticipated 2024 Solar Eclipse, happens when the Moon is close enough to Earth to entirely obscure the Sun. This brief period of totality plunges the surroundings into darkness during midday. ( JAXA/NASA/SAO/NAOJ)
image caption
4/5 A total solar eclipse, such as the anticipated 2024 Solar Eclipse, happens when the Moon is close enough to Earth to entirely obscure the Sun. This brief period of totality plunges the surroundings into darkness during midday. ( JAXA/NASA/SAO/NAOJ)
Icon
annular eclipse
Your ability to witness an annular eclipse depends on your location and weather conditions. As NASA directs, a clear sky is essential for direct viewing, but even with cloud cover, you'll notice the eerie daytime darkness associated with eclipses, which affects not only humans but also animals like birds, bees, and turtles. If you're not in the path of annularity, you can still enjoy the event virtually through NASA's YouTube channel, where scientists will provide insights and telescope views starting at 10:30 a.m. CT on October 14, 2023. (Pixabay)
5/5 Your ability to witness an annular eclipse depends on your location and weather conditions. As NASA directs, a clear sky is essential for direct viewing, but even with cloud cover, you'll notice the eerie daytime darkness associated with eclipses, which affects not only humans but also animals like birds, bees, and turtles. If you're not in the path of annularity, you can still enjoy the event virtually through NASA's YouTube channel, where scientists will provide insights and telescope views starting at 10:30 a.m. CT on October 14, 2023. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 16 Sep, 11:31 IST

More From This Section

Icon
310-foot asteroid rapidly approaching Earth! NASA reveals details of close approach
15 September 2023
NASA wants to shift UFO talk from ‘sensationalism to science’, releases report
14 September 2023
After meteor crater discovery on beach, NASA reveals another imminent asteroid approach
14 September 2023
5 asteroids approaching Earth at fearsome speeds! RR5 will get very close, NASA says
13 September 2023
20-foot wide asteroid to make close approach to Earth; Speed, distance, proximity, shared by NASA
13 September 2023
Asteroid alert! 180-foot space rock set for first-ever close approach to Earth, shares NASA
13 September 2023
Vikram Lander recorded motion on the Moon; big success for ISRO
12 September 2023
68-foot Apollo group asteroid racing towards Earth for a close approach today, NASA data reveals
12 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

Mortal Kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1: Know all the Fatalities and the buttons to perform them; Check and win
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Section of map surfaces on Reddit, blows away gamers with its sheer scale
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more
Starfield
Starfield tips and tricks: Know how to get infinite ammo without cheats; Check ‘Puddle robbery’ details
GTA 5
GTA 6 rumoured to offer 400 hours of gameplay, but it will cost you!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon