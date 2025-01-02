Latest Tech News Photos Best smartphones of 2024 with good battery life at under 30000: Nothing Phone 2a Plus, OnePlus Nord 4, and more

Best smartphones of 2024 with good battery life at under 30000: Nothing Phone 2a Plus, OnePlus Nord 4, and more

 Here’s the list of the best smartphones of 2024 which you can buy with good battery life.  

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 15:20 IST
Best smartphones of 2024 with good battery life at under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30000: Nothing Phone 2a Plus, OnePlus Nord 4, and more
Nothing Phone 2a Plus: This smartphone made its debut early in 2024 with some eye-catching features. Additionally, it offers a great battery life with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W fast-wired charging. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC, offering better power efficiency and greater battery life of up to 12 to 14 hours. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone 2a Plus: This smartphone made its debut early in 2024 with some eye-catching features. Additionally, it offers a great battery life with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W fast-wired charging. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC, offering better power efficiency and greater battery life of up to 12 to 14 hours.
Vivo V40e
Vivo V40e: Another impressive smartphone with great battery life is the Vivo V40e which is backed by a 5500mAh battery and comes with 80W fast charging support. During the review, the smartphone offered up to 16 hours on a single charge. The smartphone is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor enabling the device to offer powerful performance with improved power efficiency. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Vivo V40e: Another impressive smartphone with great battery life is the Vivo V40e which is backed by a 5500mAh battery and comes with 80W fast charging support. During the review, the smartphone offered up to 16 hours on a single charge. The smartphone is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor enabling the device to offer powerful performance with improved power efficiency.
OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Nord 4: Another best smartphone of 2024 under Rs.30000 with lasting battery life is the OnePlus Nord 4. The smartphone is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 100W fasting charging. It easily offers up to 15 to 16 hours of battery life with a single charger, which is quite impressive for a mid-range smartphone. The Nord 4 is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, offering smooth performance. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
OnePlus Nord 4: Another best smartphone of 2024 under Rs.30000 with lasting battery life is the OnePlus Nord 4. The smartphone is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 100W fasting charging. It easily offers up to 15 to 16 hours of battery life with a single charger, which is quite impressive for a mid-range smartphone. The Nord 4 is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, offering smooth performance.
Oppo Reno 12 5G
Oppo Reno 12 5G: The next smartphone on the list with good battery life is the Oppo Reno 125G which is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and offers 80W fast wired charging support. The smartphone offers up to 12 to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge and it charges quickly in about 50 minutes from 0 to 100%. Therefore, this could be a great pick under Rs.30000. (Oppo)
Oppo Reno 12 5G: The next smartphone on the list with good battery life is the Oppo Reno 125G which is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and offers 80W fast wired charging support. The smartphone offers up to 12 to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge and it charges quickly in about 50 minutes from 0 to 100%. Therefore, this could be a great pick under Rs.30000.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G: This smartphone priced under Rs.30000 comes with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 68W fast wired charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion offers up to 10 to 12 hours of battery life with heavy usage and takes about an hour to fully recharge the device from 0 to 100%. Therefore, this could be an ideal smartphone if you are looking for longer battery life. (Motorola)
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G: This smartphone priced under Rs.30000 comes with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 68W fast wired charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion offers up to 10 to 12 hours of battery life with heavy usage and takes about an hour to fully recharge the device from 0 to 100%. Therefore, this could be an ideal smartphone if you are looking for longer battery life.
First Published Date: 02 Jan, 15:20 IST
