Burj Khalifa-sized asteroid, 4 other space rocks hurtling towards Earth; check speed, other details

NASA has revealed details about 5 asteroids that will pass by Earth closely in the next few days. Shockingly, one of them is a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid that is nearly as big as the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world! Know details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 17:54 IST
Asteroid 2023 PD1 - Asteroid 2023 PD1, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth today, August 18. The asteroid is nearly the size of an aircraft with a width of 95 feet. It is travelling at almost 26962 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 5.8 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2011 QJ21 – Asteroid 2011 QJ21, which is nearly 140 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make its closest approach to Earth on August 19. This space rock is moving at a blistering speed of 54196 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 4.9 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 PM1 – Another asteroid given the designation Asteroid 2023 PM1 will make its closest approach to Earth on August 21. In terms of size, it is almost 220 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 3.1 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 66861 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 PM – Asteroid 2023 PM will make its extremely close approach to the planet on August 22. The asteroid, with a width between 154 and 328 feet, will approach at a distance of 3.6 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 25082 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 1988 EG – Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 1988 EG, with a width between 1410 feet and 3149 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 23. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 51309 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
