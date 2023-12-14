Earth is plagued by solar winds! What are these and how do they trigger solar storms, NASA explains
Solar winds have recently been one the primary reasons behind solar storms on Earth. But what exactly are they? NASA reveals the truth.
First Published Date: 14 Dec, 13:26 IST
Tags: solar storm earth nasa
More From This Section
NASA says Asteroid 2023 XB12 will pass Earth for the first time ever; Know details of this close encounter
14 December 2023
Bus-sized asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin, NASA says; Know details of close encouner
13 December 2023
Massive hole opens on the Sun, hurls solar winds towards Earth, says NASA; Solar storm may strike soon
12 December 2023
43-foot Apollo group asteroid to come as close as 1.6 mn km to Earth, says NASA
12 December 2023
From 49 feet to 150 feet, 5 asteroids to pass Earth soon, says NASA
11 December 2023
NASA says two sunspots could hurl out M-class solar flares towards Earth; Check details
11 December 2023
71702539806561
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS