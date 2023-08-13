In pics: Check out the mesmerising Perseid Meteor Shower at its awesome best
The Perseid Meteor Shower happens during the month of July and August every year and you can catch the natural phenomenon here.
First Published Date: 13 Aug, 17:07 IST
More From This Section
NASA's New Horizons, Hubble Space Telescope to observe Uranus and Neptune, send invite to amateur astronomers
12 August 2023
Hubble Space Telescope captures NGC 6684; Check how it looks like
12 August 2023
Parker Solar Probe all set for Venus flyby; breaks speed record
12 August 2023
Inside a solar storm inferno: NASA's Stereo-A spacecraft to "feel" a solar eruption
12 August 2023
Perseid Meteor Shower at its best this weekend! Catch the light show, know when and where
11 August 2023
NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft comes calling on Earth - after 17 years!
11 August 2023
Take a virtual tour of the Sun with NASA's 3D Sun app
11 August 2023
95-feet asteroid set for close approach with Earth! Check speed, size and more
11 August 2023
71691925770196
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS