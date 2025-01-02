Latest Tech News Photos iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Apple’s powerful mid-ranger’s India price expected to be…

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Apple's powerful mid-ranger's India price expected to be…

With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase. 

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 09:44 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Apple's powerful mid-ranger's India price expected to be…
iPhone SE 4 is one of the most talked about smartphones in the world right now. Although iPhone SE 4 launch is still months away, potential buyers are patiently waiting for it to arrive. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will be launched in March 2025 and it is said to mark a major shift for Apple. According to a report from Korean outlet Naver, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at $500 (approximately 42,700) or lower.  (IceUniverse)
iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. It is also said to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.  (Apple)
iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.
iPhone SE 4 will likely be the first phone from the company that will get Apple Intelligence out of the box. Although Apple Intelligence was expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series that was launched at the Apple Glowtime event in November, the AI suite was delayed till October end and arrived with iOS 18.1. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
iPhone SE 4 is said to be the first iPhone to feature Apple’s in-house 5G modem. As per Kuo, Apple’s in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.  (AppleTrack)
