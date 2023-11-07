Mangalyaan-2 mission: Know how the Mars project will be carried out

Icon
Know all the details about ISRO’s upcoming Mars mission, from the development stage to payloads.

Mars
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is working on the Mars Orbiter Mission, which has been dubbed as the Mangalyaan-2 mission. According to reports, the mission will conduct studies from the orbit just like the previous Mars mission. (NASA)
Mars
The next generation of the MOM is advanced in terms of conducting in-depth studies and taking high-tech technology developed by ISRO to space for further study the Red Planet. While NASA has decades of expertise that it has built up through multiple missions, ISRO will try to do the same with its upcoming mission. (NASA)
Mangalyaan-2 mission
According to officials, the Mangalyaan-2 mission will consist of four payloads: a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) and a Langmuir Probe and an Electric Field Experiment (LPEX). (Pixabay)
Each payload will be designed to conduct specific studies on the planet such as studying Mars's interplanetary dust, atmosphere and the environment by collecting different measurements with the help of scientific instruments.
Each payload will be designed to conduct specific studies on the planet such as studying Mars's interplanetary dust, atmosphere and the environment by collecting different measurements with the help of scientific instruments. (Pixabay)
As of now, the payloads are in different stages of development. However, ISRO has not shared any specific details about the mission. Therefore, the launch date and objectives still remain a mystery. 
As of now, the payloads are in different stages of development. However, ISRO has not shared any specific details about the mission. Therefore, the launch date and objectives still remain a mystery.  (Pixabay)
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon