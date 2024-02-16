 NASA reports 5 asteroids to flyby Earth soon; Check distance, size, and more | Photos
Massive asteroids are set to make a close approach to Earth in the coming days, according to NASA. Here are their date of approach, distance from Earth, size, speed and more.

| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 17:18 IST
Asteroid 2024 CT6: According to NASA’s report, Asteroid 2024 CT6 is projected to make a close approach today, February 16, 2024. The asteroid is approximately 16 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 75400 kilometres per hour. NASA says that the asteroid will get as close as 360,000 kilometres to Earth.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 CP4: The next asteroid reported by NASA has been designated as 2024 CP4. It is said to be 95 feet wide, which is similar to the size of an airplane. NASA reported that Asteroid 2024 CP4 will make a close approach today, February 16, 2024. It is reported that the asteroid is moving at a speed of 41804 kilometres per hour and it will be just 2,180,000 kilometres to Earth at ts closest approach.   (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 CP5: The third asteroid on the NASA list is Asteroid 2024 CP5, which is projected to be 75 feet wide in size. It will make a close approach to Earth today, February 16, 2024, and it is moving at a speed of 28165 kilometres per hour. Asteroid 2024 CP5 will come as close as 6382075 kilometres to our planet.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 CR5: This one wil be making a close approach to Earth on February 17, 2024. The asteroid is reported to be 95 feet wide in size and it is moving at a speed of 50834 kilometres per hour. At its closest, it will be 6570675 kilometres from Earth. (Asteroid)
Asteroid 2024 BC8: The last space rock on NASA’s list is Asteroid 2024 BC8. It is reported to be 98 feet wide in size. The asteroid will make a close approach on February 18, 2024. Its close approach will bring it as near as 2384441 kilometres to Earth. It is moving at a speed of 37815 kilometres per hour.  (Pixabay)
