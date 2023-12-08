NASA reveals 5 asteroids passing by Earth today; Know speed, size, distance and more
NASA has revealed that the orbits of 5 asteroids will bring them close to Earth today, December 8. These asteroids range in size from 59 feet to 108 feet. Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more, as per the space agency.
First Published Date: 08 Dec, 17:44 IST
