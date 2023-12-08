Icon
NASA reveals 5 asteroids passing by Earth today; Know speed, size, distance and more

NASA has revealed that the orbits of 5 asteroids will bring them close to Earth today, December 8. These asteroids range in size from 59 feet to 108 feet. Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more, as per the space agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 08 2023, 17:45 IST
Asteroid 2023 XE2 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, December 8, is Asteroid 2023 XE2. During its approach, it will come as close as 5 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 59 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 21133 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 VF12 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 VF12, and it will pass by Earth today, December 8. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 72 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 4.9 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 14853 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XD3 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 XD3 will also pass Earth today, December 8. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 74 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 794,668 kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 18896 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 WG – Asteroid 2023 WG will pass by Earth today, December 8. During its close approach, it will come as close as 6.7 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of 108 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 23687 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XR – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 XR will pass Earth today, December 8. According to NASA, this 82 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 56160 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 6.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 08 Dec, 17:44 IST
