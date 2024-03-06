 NASA says 5 asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days; From size to speed, know all about the space rocks | Photos
Home Photos NASA says 5 asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days; From size to speed, know all about the space rocks

NASA says 5 asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days; From size to speed, know all about the space rocks

NASA Jet Propulsions Laboratory has shed light on 5 asteroids that are set to fly past Earth in the coming days. Check out their speed, size, distance of close approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 06 2024, 17:31 IST
Asteroid 2023 RD15
Asteroid 2024 EH: The first asteroid on the list is designated as Asteroid 2024 EH which is set to make a close approach to Earth on March 7, 2024. The space rock is said to be 42 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 34183 kilometers per hour. The asteroid 2024 EH will make a close approach by 506,000 kilometres on the given date.  (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2024 EH: The first asteroid on the list is designated as Asteroid 2024 EH which is set to make a close approach to Earth on March 7, 2024. The space rock is said to be 42 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 34183 kilometers per hour. The asteroid 2024 EH will make a close approach by 506,000 kilometres on the given date.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2024 ET1: The next asteroid is designated as Asteroid 2024 ET1 which is 22 feet wide and it will fly past the planet on March 8, 2024. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 43236 kilometers per hour and it will pass the planet by 967000 kilometers.  (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2024 ET1: The next asteroid is designated as Asteroid 2024 ET1 which is 22 feet wide and it will fly past the planet on March 8, 2024. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 43236 kilometers per hour and it will pass the planet by 967000 kilometers.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2024 DW1: According to JPL, the Asteroid 2024 DW1 is said to be 200 feet wide. The space rock is moving at a pace of 71530 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth on March 8, 2024. On the said date, the asteroid will fly by Earth at a distance of approximately 4.03 million kilometres. (Pixabay)
3/5 Asteroid 2024 DW1: According to JPL, the Asteroid 2024 DW1 is said to be 200 feet wide. The space rock is moving at a pace of 71530 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth on March 8, 2024. On the said date, the asteroid will fly by Earth at a distance of approximately 4.03 million kilometres. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2024 EO: The next space rock is the Asteroid 2024 EO which is 65 feet wide in size. The asteroid is speculated to make a close approach to Earth on March 9, 2024. NASA says the asteroid is moving at a speed of 69077 kilometres per hour and it will fly past Earth at a distance of 1.3 million kilometres. (Pixabay)
4/5 Asteroid 2024 EO: The next space rock is the Asteroid 2024 EO which is 65 feet wide in size. The asteroid is speculated to make a close approach to Earth on March 9, 2024. NASA says the asteroid is moving at a speed of 69077 kilometres per hour and it will fly past Earth at a distance of 1.3 million kilometres. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 EQ1: The last asteroid that is set to pass Earth is Asteroid 2024 EQ1 which is reported to be 100 feet wide in size. The asteroid is currently moving at a speed of 69171  kilometres per hour. It is projected to come as close as 2.5 million kilometres to Earth.  
Asteroid 2024 EQ1: The last asteroid that is set to pass Earth is Asteroid 2024 EQ1 which is reported to be 100 feet wide in size. The asteroid is currently moving at a speed of 69171  kilometres per hour. It is projected to come as close as 2.5 million kilometres to Earth.   (Pixabay)
5/5 Asteroid 2024 EQ1: The last asteroid that is set to pass Earth is Asteroid 2024 EQ1 which is reported to be 100 feet wide in size. The asteroid is currently moving at a speed of 69171  kilometres per hour. It is projected to come as close as 2.5 million kilometres to Earth.   (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 06 Mar, 17:31 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Asteroid 2024 EH belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, NASA says.
Bus-sized asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin, says NASA; Know speed, size and more
06 March 2024
M-class solar flare could be hurled out by Sunspot 3595 and this will likley lead to a solar storm on Earth, says NASA.
Volatile Sunspot all set to spew out solar flare, trigger a solar storm, reveals NASA
05 March 2024
The image of Earth captured by Odysseus serves as a poignant reminder of humanity's ongoing quest for exploration.
Odysseus moon lander snaps final image of a crescent Earth before dying
04 March 2024
SpaceX rocket launched successfully today with NASA crew aboard and it is heading for to the International Space Station.
SpaceX rocket launched toward International Space Station; carries 4 crew members for NASA
04 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 EF belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, says NASA.n
Apollo group asteroid to pass Earth by just 57000 km today, says NASA! Know how big it is
04 March 2024
The Star Cluster: Explore a cluster of stars in this image where most are small and uniform in size, appearing notably bluish. The stars cluster more densely toward the centre of the image, with some larger stars in the foreground. Against a dark background at the corners, the cosmic beauty unfolds.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope snaps 5 breathtaking cosmic wonders
03 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets