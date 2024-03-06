NASA says 5 asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days; From size to speed, know all about the space rocks
NASA Jet Propulsions Laboratory has shed light on 5 asteroids that are set to fly past Earth in the coming days. Check out their speed, size, distance of close approach, and more.
First Published Date: 06 Mar, 17:31 IST
More From This Section
Bus-sized asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin, says NASA; Know speed, size and more
06 March 2024
Volatile Sunspot all set to spew out solar flare, trigger a solar storm, reveals NASA
05 March 2024
Odysseus moon lander snaps final image of a crescent Earth before dying
04 March 2024
SpaceX rocket launched toward International Space Station; carries 4 crew members for NASA
04 March 2024
Apollo group asteroid to pass Earth by just 57000 km today, says NASA! Know how big it is
04 March 2024
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope snaps 5 breathtaking cosmic wonders
03 March 2024
71709724488809
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS