NASA tracks 5 asteroids that are set to pass Earth at close quarters today

NASA tracks 5 asteroids that are set to pass Earth at close quarters today

From 45 feet to a staggering 150 feet, NASA has revealed that the orbits of 5 asteroids will bring them close to Earth today, December 15. Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more, as per the space agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 16:21 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 XZ11 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, December 15, is Asteroid 2023 XZ11. During its approach, it will come as close as 1.4 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 100 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 52929 kilometers per hour. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 XZ11 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, December 15, is Asteroid 2023 XZ11. During its approach, it will come as close as 1.4 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 100 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 52929 kilometers per hour.
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 XL4 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 XL4, and it will pass by Earth today, December 15. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 72 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 4.3 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 23588 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XL4 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 XL4, and it will pass by Earth today, December 15. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 72 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 4.3 million kilometers to the planet's surface while moving at a speed of 23588 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 XK10 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 XK10 will also pass Earth today, December 15. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 150 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.7 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 48843 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XK10 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 XK10 will also pass Earth today, December 15. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 150 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.7 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 48843 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 XY2 – Asteroid 2023 XY2 will pass by Earth today, December 15. During its close approach, it will come as close as 3.6 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of 108 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 48167 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XY2 – Asteroid 2023 XY2 will pass by Earth today, December 15. During its close approach, it will come as close as 3.6 million kilometers to the planet's surface. With a width of 108 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 48167 kilometers per hour.
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 XK4 – The last asteroid, designated Asteroid 2023 XK4, will also pass Earth today, December 15. According to NASA, this 45 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 15288 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XK4 – The last asteroid, designated Asteroid 2023 XK4, will also pass Earth today, December 15. According to NASA, this 45 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 15288 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1.3 million kilometers.
First Published Date: 15 Dec, 16:21 IST
