Poco Pods, with 30 hours playtime, launched in India: Check price, features, and more

| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 21:28 IST
Poco India has entered the TWS market and launched its new Poco pods today. Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, of Poco India said,
Poco India has entered the TWS market and launched its new Poco pods today. Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, of Poco India said, "With a vision to empower every Indian with premium technology, we proudly enter the Indian AIoT space, starting with the launch of POCO Pods".
1/5 Poco India has entered the TWS market and launched its new Poco pods today. Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, of Poco India said, "With a vision to empower every Indian with premium technology, we proudly enter the Indian AIoT space, starting with the launch of POCO Pods".   (Poco)
Poco pods feature 12mm drivers and low latency of up to 60ms. As per the company, the pods are built for gamers, movie lovers, and music enthusiasts.
Poco pods feature 12mm drivers and low latency of up to 60ms. As per the company, the pods are built for gamers, movie lovers, and music enthusiasts.
2/5 Poco pods feature 12mm drivers and low latency of up to 60ms. As per the company, the pods are built for gamers, movie lovers, and music enthusiasts. (Poco)
The Poco buds support Bluetooth 5.3 and claim to have up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Poco claims that the earbuds are sweat and splash-resistant and the product is IPX4 rated and supports environmental noise cancellation technology.
The Poco buds support Bluetooth 5.3 and claim to have up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Poco claims that the earbuds are sweat and splash-resistant and the product is IPX4 rated and supports environmental noise cancellation technology.
3/5 The Poco buds support Bluetooth 5.3 and claim to have up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Poco claims that the earbuds are sweat and splash-resistant and the product is IPX4 rated and supports environmental noise cancellation technology. (Poco)
The Poco earbuds support touch control that enables users to control their music and calls. Users can also play/pause the music and answer the call by tapping it thrice. Users can also skip to the next track and reject/ end a call. 
The Poco earbuds support touch control that enables users to control their music and calls. Users can also play/pause the music and answer the call by tapping it thrice. Users can also skip to the next track and reject/ end a call.
4/5 The Poco earbuds support touch control that enables users to control their music and calls. Users can also play/pause the music and answer the call by tapping it thrice. Users can also skip to the next track and reject/ end a call.  (Poco)
The sale of the Poco buds starts on July 29 at the price of Rs.1199 on Flipkart. Poco believes that it would bring users top-notch wireless audio technology at an affordable price.  
The sale of the Poco buds starts on July 29 at the price of Rs.1199 on Flipkart. Poco believes that it would bring users top-notch wireless audio technology at an affordable price.
5/5 The sale of the Poco buds starts on July 29 at the price of Rs.1199 on Flipkart. Poco believes that it would bring users top-notch wireless audio technology at an affordable price.   (Poco )
