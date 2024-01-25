Poco M6 256gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

POCO M6 Pro 5G
POCO M6 Pro 5G (Forest Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
The starting price for the POCO M6 256GB in India is Rs. 12,999. At Amazon, the POCO M6 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 12,999. This is the POCO M6 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Orion Blue and Galactic Black. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.