Poco M6 256gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

POCO M6 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M6 256GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO M6 256GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 25 January 2024
Key Specs
₹12,999
256 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
50 MP + 0.08 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
POCO M6 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the POCO M6 256GB in India is Rs. 12,999.  At Amazon, the POCO M6 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 12,999.  This is the POCO M6 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Orion Blue and Galactic Black. ...Read More


Poco M6 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 0.08 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Display

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

Battery

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus Voice Shutter

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

Design

  • Width

    78 mm

  • Thickness

    8.1 mm

  • Height

    168 mm

  • Colours

    Orion Blue, Galactic Black

  • Weight

    192 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

Display

  • Pixel Density

    267 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Bezelless Display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    82.45 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Brightness

    450 nits

General

  • Custom UI

    MIUI

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Brand

    POCO

  • Launch Date

    December 22, 2023 (Official)

Multimedia

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

Network & Connectivity

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.858 W/kg, Body: 0.863 W/kg

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Sim Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

Performance

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

Sensors

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Storage

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
    Poco M6 256gb