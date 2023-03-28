 Poco C51 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
POCO C51

POCO C51 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C51 from HT Tech. Buy POCO C51 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 28 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38855/heroimage/155545-v1-poco-c51-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38855/images/Design/155545-v1-poco-c51-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38855/images/Design/155545-v1-poco-c51-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹7,999 (speculated)
32 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
8 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Poco Phones Prices in India

Poco mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,499. HT Tech has 65 Poco mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Poco C51 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 10W
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 88.89 %
  • 269 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • June 27, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • C51
  • Android v13
  • No
  • POCO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • MediaTek Helio G36
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
