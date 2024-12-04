Latest Tech News Photos South Korean President Martial Law: Everything explained in 5 simple points

Citizens were left shaken, as the situation posed a real risk to South Korea’s democratic stability and raised concerns over potential military escalation with North Korea.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2024, 12:27 IST
Martial Law Crisis: South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, attempted to declare martial law, citing the need to purge "anti-state forces." This move, seen as unconstitutional, led to significant political chaos. Yoon quickly backed down after the parliament, controlled by opposition parties, rejected the decree. Citizens were left shaken, as the situation posed a real risk to South Korea’s democratic stability and raised concerns over potential military escalation with North Korea. (Bloomberg)
1/5 Martial Law Crisis: South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, attempted to declare martial law, citing the need to purge "anti-state forces." This move, seen as unconstitutional, led to significant political chaos. Yoon quickly backed down after the parliament, controlled by opposition parties, rejected the decree. Citizens were left shaken, as the situation posed a real risk to South Korea’s democratic stability and raised concerns over potential military escalation with North Korea. (Bloomberg)
Impeachment Push: In response to Yoon's actions, South Korea's opposition parties moved swiftly to impeach him. They argued that his attempt to impose martial law violated the constitution and posed a grave threat to national security. For citizens, this meant heightened political instability, with protests and calls for immediate action against the president. The legal and political crisis deeply divided the country and triggered uncertainty about the future of the government. (Bloomberg)
2/5 Impeachment Push: In response to Yoon's actions, South Korea's opposition parties moved swiftly to impeach him. They argued that his attempt to impose martial law violated the constitution and posed a grave threat to national security. For citizens, this meant heightened political instability, with protests and calls for immediate action against the president. The legal and political crisis deeply divided the country and triggered uncertainty about the future of the government. (Bloomberg)
Economic Impact: Following Yoon’s martial law declaration, South Korea's financial markets experienced turbulence. The won weakened significantly against the dollar, and the stock market fell, especially affecting major companies like Samsung. For ordinary citizens, this meant financial instability, as the country's economy, already stressed by political turmoil, faced potential shocks. The government responded with promises of "unlimited" liquidity to stabilise the situation. (Bloomberg)
3/5 Economic Impact: Following Yoon’s martial law declaration, South Korea's financial markets experienced turbulence. The won weakened significantly against the dollar, and the stock market fell, especially affecting major companies like Samsung. For ordinary citizens, this meant financial instability, as the country's economy, already stressed by political turmoil, faced potential shocks. The government responded with promises of "unlimited" liquidity to stabilise the situation. (Bloomberg)
Potential Impeachment Vote: A potential impeachment would require a two-thirds majority vote in the National Assembly. The opposition holds 192 seats, so they only need a few members from Yoon's own party to support the impeachment for it to pass. This would mean Yoon would be temporarily suspended from office while the constitutional court deliberates. For the public, this creates uncertainty, as they await either a resolution or the continuation of political protests. (AFP)
4/5 Potential Impeachment Vote: A potential impeachment would require a two-thirds majority vote in the National Assembly. The opposition holds 192 seats, so they only need a few members from Yoon's own party to support the impeachment for it to pass. This would mean Yoon would be temporarily suspended from office while the constitutional court deliberates. For the public, this creates uncertainty, as they await either a resolution or the continuation of political protests. (AFP)

Public Response and Protests: If impeachment fails, public protests are expected to grow. The opposition and labour unions are pushing for mass demonstrations, demanding Yoon’s resignation. These protests could escalate into indefinite strikes, which would significantly affect daily life and the functioning of the country. Citizens, especially those involved in the labour sector, are concerned about the length of political unrest and the impact on their jobs and freedoms. (AFP)
5/5 Public Response and Protests: If impeachment fails, public protests are expected to grow. The opposition and labour unions are pushing for mass demonstrations, demanding Yoon’s resignation. These protests could escalate into indefinite strikes, which would significantly affect daily life and the functioning of the country. Citizens, especially those involved in the labour sector, are concerned about the length of political unrest and the impact on their jobs and freedoms. (AFP)
First Published Date: 04 Dec, 12:27 IST
