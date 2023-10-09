Sun set to spark Geomagnetic storm on Earth? Know what NASA revealed

Icon
Recently NASA has issued an alert about a M- class solar flare which can eventually lead to a strong geomagnetic storm on Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 18:02 IST
geomagnetic storms
Geomagnetic storm Alert: According to a report by spaceweather.com, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has identified a sunspot, AR3451, with a ‘beta-gamma’ magnetic field that could lead to M-class solar flares.These solar flares are directed towards Earth and that can eventually lead to a geomagnetic storm, or even more, on our planet. (Pixabay)
Solar Maximum Approaching
Solar Maximum Approaching: Solar activity is expected to increase as we approach the Solar Maximum. It is set to occur in 2024 or 2025. Therefore, as sunspot numbers exceed expectations, it raises the potential for a greater number of events like CMEs, solar flares, and more with potential consequences for Earth. (Pixabay)
geomagnetic storms.
Solar flares are classified on a logarithmic scale, similar to earthquake magnitudes. They range from A-class (weakest) to B, C, and M-class, with X-rated flares being the most powerful. M-class and X-class flares can lead to coronal mass ejections which in turn can can disrupt Earth's magnetosphere and can cause geomagnetic storms.  (Pixabay)
Geomagnetic storm
Magnetic Pole Changes: The SDO has observed changes in the Sun's North and South poles too. If this ever happened on Earth, it would be catastrophic. However, it's a natural occurrence during the solar cycle's peak. The poles are expected to fully reverse as Solar Cycle 25 reaches its peak. (nasa.gov)
Routine Solar Phenomenon
Routine Solar Phenomenon: The disappearance and reversal of the Sun's magnetic poles occur approximately every 11 years, coinciding with the Solar Maximum, and is considered a routine part of the solar cycle. (SDO/NASA)
First Published Date: 09 Oct, 18:02 IST

