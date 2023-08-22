Home Photos Wave of asteroids to pass by Earth soon! NASA reveals details of 5 space rocks

Wave of asteroids to pass by Earth soon! NASA reveals details of 5 space rocks

With the help of advanced space and ground-based telescopes, NASA has revealed crucial information about the close approaches of 5 asteroids that will pass by Earth soon. Know their speed, size, distance, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2023, 18:00 IST
Asteroid belt
Asteroid PM - Asteroid PM, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass close by Earth today, August 22. The asteroid is nearly the size of an aircraft with a width of 180 feet. It is travelling at almost 25083 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 3.6 million kilometers. (NASA/JPL)
Asteroid 2023 QU1 – Yet another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 QU1 will make its closest approach to Earth today, August 22. In terms of size, it is almost 66 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 20637 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
2023 QZ – 2023 QZ, which is nearly 47 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make its closest approach today, August 22. It is moving at a blistering speed of 16211 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 5.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QW – Asteroid 2023 QW will make an extremely close approach to the planet on August 23. The asteroid, with a width of around 71 feet, will approach at a distance of just 1.6 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 58848 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QO – Asteroid 2023 QO, with a width of just 46 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 23. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 38661 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 2.4 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 22 Aug, 16:59 IST
