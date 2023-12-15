 Samsung Chromebook Xe500c13 K03us Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop
Samsung Chromebook XE500C13 K03US Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 51,482 in India with Intel Celeron-N3060 Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Chromebook XE500C13 K03US Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Chromebook XE500C13 K03US Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 15 December 2023
Key Specs
₹51,482
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
Intel Celeron-N3060
32 GB
Google Chrome
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.15 Kg weight (Light-weight)
11 Hrs
Samsung Chromebook XE500C13 K03US Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Chromebook XE500C13 K03US Laptop in India is Rs. 51,482.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Samsung Chromebook XE500C13-K03US Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/32 GB SSD/Google Chrome)

(32 GB SSD,4 GB RAM LPDDR3,11.6 Inches (29.46 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Samsung Chromebook Xe500c13 K03us Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 26 W AC Adapter W
  • 11 Hrs
Display Details
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
  • LED
  • HD LED Backlit Display
  • 135 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • Black
  • 1.15 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Samsung
  • XE500C13-K03US
  • Google Chrome
  • 17.8 Millimeter thickness
  • 288.7 x 204 x 17.8 mm
Memory
  • 1866 Mhz
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR3
  • 1 DIMM
  • 4 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Digital Microphone
  • Mobile Audio
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
Networking
  • 4
  • 4.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
  • 1 Multi-format SD Card Reader
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, Charger Adapter, Warranty Card, User Manual
Performance
  • Intel HD 400
  • Intel Celeron-N3060
  • 1.6 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad With Touch Gesture Support
  • Full-size Island Style Without Numeric Keypad
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 32 GB
