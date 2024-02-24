 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Sebi employs AI, Apple introduces 'Ask' AI tool, more | Tech News
Sebi employs AI in investigations to ensure market integrity, Apple introduces 'Ask' AI tool to revolutionise customer support, and much more today.

Updated on: Feb 24 2024, 19:23 IST
Sebi employs AI in investigations to ensure market integrity; Apple introduces 'Ask' AI tool set to revolutionise customer support; AI cameras uncover malpractice in Odisha matric exams, students booked; Young Emirati pianist harmonises traditional music with AI for healing performances- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Sebi employs AI in investigations to ensure market integrity

Sebi's Whole Time Member, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, revealed the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in investigations, urging entities to stay updated on technological advancements. Stressing compliance with the law, he warned of repercussions for violations. Sebi has been actively addressing market manipulations and enhancing transparency through measures and actions against wrongdoers, according to a report by PTI via The Hindu. 

2. Apple introduces 'Ask': AI tool set to revolutionise customer support

Apple is entering the AI domain with 'Ask', an upcoming tool comparable to ChatGPT. Currently in the testing phase, 'Ask' aims to cater to Apple users by efficiently handling customer queries. Operating similar to ChatGPT, it retrieves information from Apple's internal database, allowing advisors to assess and refine its responses. Apple encourages prioritising 'Ask' to address diverse customer concerns during this trial period, 9to5ac reported

3. AI cameras uncover malpractice in Odisha matric exams, students booked

During Odisha's Matric exams, the AI camera at examination centres detected multiple irregularities, leading to several students being booked for malpractice during the English exam. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) reported incidents such as early question paper access, possession of incriminating materials, and poor examination conduct. Over 40 malpractice cases were identified by the AI camera, prompting the BSE to seek disciplinary action against erring invigilators and superintendents, according to a Odishatv.in report

4. Young Emirati pianist harmonises traditional music with AI for healing performances

13-year-old Emirati pianist, Rashid Walid Al Marzouqi, combines traditional music with AI, making history as the youngest Emirati to incorporate AI into performances. Rashid, a Rabdan School student, creates diverse symphonies with AI, bringing joy to audiences. His empathetic approach extends to performing at hospitals like Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, recognizing the positive impact of music on healing and well-being, Khaleej Times reported

5. Interpol must innovate to tackle AI driven crimes, says UK candidate Stephen Kavanagh

UK's Stephen Kavanagh, candidate for Interpol head, emphasises the need for international collaboration to combat crimes involving generative AI and emerging technologies. Addressing issues like ransomware, metaverse assaults, online child grooming, and terrorism, Kavanagh urges Interpol to innovate. As crimes transcend national boundaries, he stresses the importance of leveraging data and technology effectively to bring countries together in solving these complex challenges and maintaining Interpol's relevance, Alarabiya News reported

Also read other top stories today:

Smartphones and kids don't mix well! It was inevitable that access to such power and convenience would exact a price.  Increasingly, it appears the most unanticipated and unacceptable has been our children's mental health. Check out the details here

Human-like robots! Big technology names are investing in a business that's developing human-like robots. This is part of a scramble to find new applications for artificial intelligence. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Reddit brews controversy! AI will become an important part of Reddit's business. It is looking to tap into a revenue stream that could be both lucrative and controversial.  Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Exciting fare on the cards! Spaceman, and Iwaju are some of the new TV, movies, music and games headed to a device near you. Check out what all is on offer here.  

 

