Android users will soon be able to access their file via Microsoft Windows’ File Explorer, here’s how

Microsoft is testing a new feature which will enable users to have direct access to their Android phones from Windows 11 File Explorer. Recently, the tech giant confirmed in an official blog post that it is gradually launching the feature to Windows testers with Android phones across different Window insider channels. According to Window Insiders, the new feature will let users wirelessly go through files and folders on their Android phones.

Functionality of the new Windows 11 feature

When your Android device is integrated with File Explorer, it will appear similar to regular USB devices available on the left side. It will perform functions like copying and moving files from PC and Android, renaming and deleting files. It will take much less time than using the existing Phone Link app.

Steps to use the new feature

As the feature is still under testing phase, the users will have to wait for the official public launch of the feature. However, users can still try out the feature by enrolling in the Windows Insider program. After joining as a tester in any Windows 11 preview channel, users can experience all the upcoming features that Microsoft is planning to release. They can also give feedback based on their experiences to improve the quality of these features and fix possible bugs.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To explore this update, the users will require devices powered by Android 11 or superior versions. The eligible users can enable this new feature by taking following steps:

Go to settings Select bluetooth and devices Click on mobile devices Select manage devices Give permissions to allow your PC to connect with your Android phone.

The users will come across a prompt that includes toggle to give access to File Explorer, granting permissions for notifications and camera access.

The new feature will work wonders for users who rely on both PC and Android for work purposes on a daily basis. It can be convenient for users to look at important documents and files on their phone screens especially when they are traveling. Moreover, the feature can also act as a convenient way of sharing and downloading important documents.