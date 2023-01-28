    Trending News

    Home Tech News Apple developing software to help users build apps for upcoming headset - The Information

    Apple developing software to help users build apps for upcoming headset - The Information

    Apple Inc is reportedly developing software to help users of its upcoming mixed-reality (MR) headset build their own augmented reality apps.
    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 08:23 IST
    Apple developing software to help users build apps for upcoming headset. (Bloomberg)

    Apple Inc is developing software to help users of its upcoming mixed-reality (MR) headset build their own augmented reality apps, the Information reported on Friday, citing four people who worked on the headset.

    According to a Bloomberg News report, the company was in talks with about half a dozen media partners including Walt Disney Co to develop virtual reality content for its MR headset.

    The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Mixed reality is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse. An MR headset could allow the wearer to use a real-world object to trigger a virtual-world reaction.

    The iPhone maker's MR headset is set to launch in this year's spring event and will cost around $3,000, according to a separate Bloomberg News report.

    That would be twice as much as Meta Platforms Inc's Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset, which was launched late last year for $1,500.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 08:23 IST
