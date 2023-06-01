WWDC 2023: Apple's AR/VR headset to feature the new xrOS; Here is what we know about it

Apple products are known for their optimized and intuitive performance. And a large part of that is the operating system that is tailored to fit the device. So, it was not really a surprise that with the expected Apple AR/VR headset or mixed-reality headset, a brand new OS had to be launched. And thus came into the picture - xrOS. While Apple has not even acknowledged its existence publicly, many leaks have emerged highlighting what it could be all about. We have pieced together all the information to tell you everything that is known about Apple's first-ever augmented reality and virtual reality operating system.

What is xrOS

As per leaks, xrOS will be the dedicated operating system for Apple's mixed-reality headset and will bring its unique but consistent-with-Apple-ecosystem interface. The initial "xr" apparently stands for ‘extended reality', which encompasses both virtual reality and augmented reality.

As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the mixed-reality headset, which is also called Apple Reality Pro, is focused on gaming, streaming and watching video content, video calls, health and fitness, and no, it does not shut out the world, it can also be used for interacting with other people.

xrOS user interface

Reports have highlighted that xrOS will offer a similar interface to iOS but users will see and interact with it in an entirely new way. A recent rumor claimed that the headset will work entirely with gesture control and will not come with any physical controller. In light of this, xrOS will have different elements and mechanics to respond to user interactions.

Eyeball tracking and hand gestures will both play a big role. Apple has fitted the headset with multiple cameras to track the eyes, as per reports. So, xrOS interaction could also be done through just eye movement.

The biggest leak around the interface makes a claim that Apple has built a special in-air typing feature that will allow users to type texts by just wiggling their fingers in the air.

xrOS apps

There are rumors that the xrOS will get plenty of app support from Apple but the apps are being reimagined to be used in AR and VR environments. Some of the apps which are reportedly being customized include Safari, Photos, Messages, Maps, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Podcasts, Reminders, FaceTime and more.

Do note, all the information shared here is based on leaks and rumors. There is no official information around xrOS. So, take this article too, with a pinch of salt.