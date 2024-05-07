Apple Let Loose Event 2024: From iPad Air to Apple Pencil Pro, what to expect

Apple Let Loose Event: Apple is all set for its Let Loose event, and Apple enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation. The Cupertino-based company is gearing up for its first major event of the year, promising exciting announcements, particularly in its iPad lineup.

Speculation is rife about what surprises Apple has up its sleeve. Although the company has remained tight-lipped, insiders suggest that the event will unveil new additions to the iPad family, with whispers circulating about the debut of the OLED iPad Pro and updated iPad Air models. Alongside the anticipated iPads, Apple is expected to reveal fresh accessories, possibly including new additions to its pencil lineup.

The event, a pre-recorded 35-minute video presentation, is set to commence at 7:30 pm (IST) and will be livestreamed globally on Apple's website.

Here's a sneak peek into what's anticipated at Apple's Let Loose event 2024:

iPad Pro with OLED Display:

The forthcoming iPad Pro is anticipated to headline the event, promising significant hardware upgrades and a revamped design. Foremost among these changes is the introduction of an OLED display, a first for the iPad Pro line. This advanced panel is poised to enable variable refresh rates, potentially as low as 10Hz, offering users a smoother experience compared to its predecessors.

Reports hint at two size variants, 11-inch and 13-inch, boasting slimmer bezels for a more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the iPad Pro 2024 is rumored to debut with the Apple M4 chip, incorporating advanced features such as a new neural processing unit for on-device AI capabilities.

iPad Air with Expanded Display Options

Expected alongside the iPad Pro is the next-generation iPad Air, speculated to introduce a larger 12.9-inch display variant alongside the standard 10.9-inch model. While maintaining the design aesthetics of its predecessor, the 2024 iPad Air may undergo similar camera module redesigns as the Pro model.

Anticipated to be powered by the M2 chip, with potential variants sporting the M3 chip, the iPad Air 2024 could also receive connectivity upgrades, including support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

iPad Accessories

Apple enthusiasts can also anticipate new additions to the iPad accessories lineup, including an updated Apple Pencil model and a redesigned Magic Keyboard. Reports suggest that the revamped Magic Keyboard will boast enhanced durability and a larger trackpad, resembling a traditional laptop aesthetic.

Apple's AI Endeavors

Following CEO Tim Cook's hints during the recent quarterly earnings call, anticipation mounts for potential AI features accompanying the new iPad models. With investments in generative AI and the upcoming M4 chip's neural processing capabilities, Apple may unveil groundbreaking AI functionalities, leveraging its commitment to privacy as a competitive advantage in the AI space.