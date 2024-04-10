 Apple reveals details out OLED iPads, Apple Pencil gets squeeze feature with iPadOS 17.5 update | Tech News
iPadOS 17.5 firmware hints at the imminent release of OLED iPad Pros and an upgraded Apple Pencil with squeeze gestures.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2024, 21:51 IST
OLED iPad Pros and an enhanced Apple Pencil with squeeze gestures are on the horizon, signaling a leap forward in Apple's product lineup. (Apple)
OLED iPad Pros and an enhanced Apple Pencil with squeeze gestures are on the horizon, signaling a leap forward in Apple's product lineup. (Apple)

Exciting hints have surfaced regarding the much-anticipated OLED iPad Pros, along with a new iteration of the beloved Apple Pencil. These revelations stem from a deep dive into the iPadOS 17.5 beta conducted by 9to5Mac.

New iPad Identifiers

The firmware reveals four new iPad identifiers - iPad16,3, iPad16,4, iPad16,5, iPad16,6 - indicating variations in size and connectivity options. It's expected that these identifiers correspond to the iPad Pro's two sizes and connectivity models - Wi-Fi and Cellular.

Excitingly, the firmware hints at the adoption of OLED display technology in these new iPad Pros. This aligns with previous rumors and signals a significant leap forward in display quality and performance.

Apple's decision to entrust the production of the 12.9-inch OLED panels to LG exclusively, while the 11-inch panels are shared between LG and Samsung, underscores the company's commitment to innovation. However, delays in production have pushed the launch timeline beyond Apple's initial projections, with a gap of 18 months since the last iPad Pro release.

Enhanced Apple Pencil Features

But that's not all. Alongside the OLED iPad Pros, iPadOS 17.5 also unveils exciting updates to the Apple Pencil. The firmware references a new Apple Pencil equipped with squeeze gestures, allowing users to perform actions with a "LongSqueeze" or "DoubleSqueeze." Additionally, the inclusion of Find My support adds another layer of functionality to this indispensable tool for creatives and professionals alike.

According to reports from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, the unveiling of the new iPad Pros, alongside a redesigned Magic Keyboard and a possible new iPad Air in two sizes, is imminent. With the anticipated announcement slated for the second week of May, Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to get their hands on these groundbreaking devices.

The emergence of OLED iPad Pros and the enhanced Apple Pencil functionality herald an exciting new chapter in Apple's product lineup. As the tech giant continues to push boundaries and redefine user experiences, the future looks brighter than ever for iPad users worldwide.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 21:51 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets