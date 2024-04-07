 Apple Watch 9 ban in the US: Understanding the key points and updates | Tech News
Home Tech News Apple Watch 9 ban in the US: Understanding the key points and updates

Apple Watch 9 ban in the US: Understanding the key points and updates

A patent infringement case has led to a ban on the sale of Apple's Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watch models in the US due to disputed blood oxygen technology.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2024, 19:18 IST
Icon
Apple Watch
Apple faces a ban on selling its latest Apple Watch models in the US following a patent infringement case. (Unsplash)
Apple Watch
Apple faces a ban on selling its latest Apple Watch models in the US following a patent infringement case. (Unsplash)

A recent patent infringement case has resulted in a ban on the sale of Apple's latest Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and Ultra 2. The dispute revolves around the alleged infringement of patents related to pulse oximetry technology, which measures blood oxygen levels.

Background of the Ban

The ban initially came into effect in December, but a court stay temporarily lifted it. However, the stay has been revoked, reinstating the ban on the sale of the disputed Apple Watch models in the US. Specifically, watches equipped with the contested blood oxygen technology are affected.

Also read: When will Apple unveil the 2024 iPad Pro? Latest updates revealed

To comply with the ban, Apple has announced plans to release new versions of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models without the disputed features. These updated versions are set to go on sale on Thursday, January 18th. The decision to remove the contested technology aims to address the import ban imposed by the US International Trade Commission.

US International Trade Commission's Ruling

The legal battle stems from a ruling by the US International Trade Commission in October, which found Apple guilty of infringing on patents owned by Masimo, a medical device manufacturer specializing in pulse oximetry tech. As a result of this ruling, Apple faces restrictions on importing and selling its latest Apple Watch models in the US.

While Apple is actively seeking a resolution to the dispute, it may take some time before a final decision is reached. The company's efforts to avoid the ban underscore the significance of the legal implications and the potential impact on its business operations.

For those interested in staying informed about developments in Apple's legal battle, it's essential to follow updates closely. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching consequences for Apple and the wearable technology market as a whole.

As the dispute unfolds, consumers and industry stakeholders alike will be watching closely to see how it shapes the future of wearable devices and intellectual property rights in the tech industry.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 19:17 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon
GTA San Andreas
GTA San Andreas Prequel Mod resumes development: New characters, mechanics, and progress unveiled
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 6: Grab diamonds, weapons and other rewards for free
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs
Sony PS5 Slim
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console launches in India: How is it different from PS5 and all details

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets