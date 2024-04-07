Apple Watch 9 ban in the US: Understanding the key points and updates

A recent patent infringement case has resulted in a ban on the sale of Apple's latest Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and Ultra 2. The dispute revolves around the alleged infringement of patents related to pulse oximetry technology, which measures blood oxygen levels.

Background of the Ban

The ban initially came into effect in December, but a court stay temporarily lifted it. However, the stay has been revoked, reinstating the ban on the sale of the disputed Apple Watch models in the US. Specifically, watches equipped with the contested blood oxygen technology are affected.

To comply with the ban, Apple has announced plans to release new versions of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models without the disputed features. These updated versions are set to go on sale on Thursday, January 18th. The decision to remove the contested technology aims to address the import ban imposed by the US International Trade Commission.

US International Trade Commission's Ruling

The legal battle stems from a ruling by the US International Trade Commission in October, which found Apple guilty of infringing on patents owned by Masimo, a medical device manufacturer specializing in pulse oximetry tech. As a result of this ruling, Apple faces restrictions on importing and selling its latest Apple Watch models in the US.

While Apple is actively seeking a resolution to the dispute, it may take some time before a final decision is reached. The company's efforts to avoid the ban underscore the significance of the legal implications and the potential impact on its business operations.

For those interested in staying informed about developments in Apple's legal battle, it's essential to follow updates closely. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching consequences for Apple and the wearable technology market as a whole.

As the dispute unfolds, consumers and industry stakeholders alike will be watching closely to see how it shapes the future of wearable devices and intellectual property rights in the tech industry.

