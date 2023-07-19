Awesome! Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 design details revealed

On July 26, Samsung will host its Unpacked event. In just a week's time, the Samsung event will take place in Seoul, South Korea, which is also its home turf, for the first time. It is widely expected that Samsung will unveil its Galaxy Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 at the event, following its established six-month flagship release schedule.

Are you eager to know about Samsung foldable phones? Well, Samsung has confirmed the features of Galaxy Flip 5 and Fold 5 recently. A recent blog post by TM Roh, the head of Samsung's mobile division, confirmed that the company's foldable smartphones this year may get a slimmer design. Emphasizing the company's commitment to essential and intuitive design, he highlighted that a special focus was put top ensure lighter and thinner smartphones were manufactured. This has been a long sticking point for the Samsung foldables, and the company appear to finally be addressing that.

Samsung foldables get slimmer

Roh stated in the blog "We've innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations" in an apparent reference to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Roh's blog post also hinted at the possibility of additional products being unveiled, mentioning the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Wearables, which are designed to work harmoniously in an ecosystem, offering a powerful connected experience that seamlessly extends users' needs and personalities.

Roh further added, “We've raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics. A difference of millimeter in a device's thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough. It demands craftsmanship with passion. When done well, the benefit to users is huge. That's why we've innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations.”

Samsung's upcoming releases, during the Samsung Unpacked Event, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, are expected to feature a redesigned hinge, eliminating the "hinge gap" seen in previous models and reducing overall weight. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is anticipated to be only slightly heavier than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Customers can now make reservations for the new lineup and, for the first time ever, receive a $50 credit towards the cost of the device when reserving their spot in line, as reported by 9to5Google.

Samsung often tends to tease the fans ahead of the launch to generate excitement and this little 'leak' by Roh is likely a part of it. To know what else these Samsung foldables feature, we will have to wait till the official launch.