Awesome! Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 design details revealed

Information from Roh, Samsung's president and head of mobile, has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get thinner. The report comes just a week before the Samsung Unpacked event, expected to launch these smartphones.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 10:19 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
View all Images
Samsung's upcoming releases, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are expected to feature a redesigned hinge reducing overall weight. (Unsplash)

On July 26, Samsung will host its Unpacked event. In just a week's time, the Samsung event will take place in Seoul, South Korea, which is also its home turf, for the first time. It is widely expected that Samsung will unveil its Galaxy Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 at the event, following its established six-month flagship release schedule.

Are you eager to know about Samsung foldable phones? Well, Samsung has confirmed the features of Galaxy Flip 5 and Fold 5 recently. A recent blog post by TM Roh, the head of Samsung's mobile division, confirmed that the company's foldable smartphones this year may get a slimmer design. Emphasizing the company's commitment to essential and intuitive design, he highlighted that a special focus was put top ensure lighter and thinner smartphones were manufactured. This has been a long sticking point for the Samsung foldables, and the company appear to finally be addressing that.

Samsung foldables get slimmer

Roh stated in the blog "We've innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations" in an apparent reference to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Roh's blog post also hinted at the possibility of additional products being unveiled, mentioning the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Wearables, which are designed to work harmoniously in an ecosystem, offering a powerful connected experience that seamlessly extends users' needs and personalities.

Roh further added, “We've raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics. A difference of millimeter in a device's thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough. It demands craftsmanship with passion. When done well, the benefit to users is huge. That's why we've innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations.”

Samsung's upcoming releases, during the Samsung Unpacked Event, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, are expected to feature a redesigned hinge, eliminating the "hinge gap" seen in previous models and reducing overall weight. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is anticipated to be only slightly heavier than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Customers can now make reservations for the new lineup and, for the first time ever, receive a $50 credit towards the cost of the device when reserving their spot in line, as reported by 9to5Google.

Samsung often tends to tease the fans ahead of the launch to generate excitement and this little 'leak' by Roh is likely a part of it. To know what else these Samsung foldables feature, we will have to wait till the official launch.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 09:57 IST
Home Mobile News Awesome! Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 design details revealed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets