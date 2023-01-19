 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5g 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 94,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 3700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38075/heroimage/152232-v1-samsung-galaxy-z-flip-4-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38075/images/Design/152232-v1-samsung-galaxy-z-flip-4-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38075/images/Design/152232-v1-samsung-galaxy-z-flip-4-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38075/images/Design/152232-v1-samsung-galaxy-z-flip-4-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38075/images/Design/152232-v1-samsung-galaxy-z-flip-4-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹94,999
    256 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    10 MP
    3700 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹94,999
    256 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    3700 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.94,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB is Rs.79,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3700 mAh
    • 10 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • 3700 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • F2.4
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 10 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Blue, Pink Gold, Graphite, Bora Purple
    • 71.9 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IPX8
    • 165.2 mm
    • 187 grams
    • 6.9 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • 120 Hz
    • 426 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 21.9:9
    • 1200 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 85.58 %
    • 1080 x 2640 pixels
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB
    • August 16, 2022 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 1.376 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • LPDDR5X
    • 4 nm
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5X
    • Adreno 730
    • 19.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5g 256gb