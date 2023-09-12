Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander sleeping on Moon, here is when ISRO will wake it

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) achieved unimaginable success through the Chandryaan-3 Moon mission by landing Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on the lunar surface. Vikram lander touched the Moon's surface on August 23, 2023, making it a proud milestone for India and ISRO scientists. The lander and Pragyan rover made some groundbreaking discoveries over the course of one lunar day (14 days on Earth). Now, the lander and the rover both have been put to sleep mode due to the absence of sunlight as their batteries will not be able to charge.

When will the Vikram lander wake up?

As per ISRO, the expected date for the lander to function is September 22, 2023, which is now just 10 days away. The Vikram lander was put in sleep mode on September 4, 2023, so it could survive Moon's extreme conditions, which can reach temperatures as low as -200 degrees Celsius. Now, scientists are hoping that the lander will wake up after the lunar sunrise arrives in this region. Also read: Chandrayaan-2 takes a photograph of Chandrayaan-3

If the lander starts to function after sunrise, ISRO will be able to continue the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon's south pole and it will be able to unfold various other mysteries about the Moon. Right now, scientists are waiting and expecting for another miracle to happen so they can contribute to further study the Moon.

Vikram lander discoveries

The lander is equipped with Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) and Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology, which recorded seismic activity on the lunar surface. However, ISRO quoted it as a natural occurrence. Additionally, the lander also contains a small dog-sized Pragyan rover which can roam near the lander and collect various data. The rover was successfully able to measure the temperature of the Moon's surface which was as high as 60-70 degree Celsius. Additionally, it found the presence of sulphur and other elements.

Now, we have to wait until the lunar sunrise for the Vikram Lander wake up from its much deserved sleep and to continue its work. It will be a big achievement if it can be used for a long period of time.