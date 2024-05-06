 iOS 18 AI features may supercharge Safari, Siri with massive upgrades: All you need to know | Mobile News

iOS 18 AI features may supercharge Safari, Siri with massive upgrades: All you need to know

Apple iOS 18 may bring several AI upgrades to Safari and Siri with the company’s own LLM, Ajax. Know what’s coming ahead of the WWDC event.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 06 2024, 10:39 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
iOS 18 AI features may supercharge Safari, Siri with massive upgrades: All you need to know
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
iOS 18 AI features may supercharge Safari, Siri with massive upgrades: All you need to know
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
iOS 18 AI features may supercharge Safari, Siri with massive upgrades: All you need to know
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
iOS 18 AI features may supercharge Safari, Siri with massive upgrades: All you need to know
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
iOS 18 AI features may supercharge Safari, Siri with massive upgrades: All you need to know
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
iOS 18 AI features may supercharge Safari, Siri with massive upgrades: All you need to know
icon View all Images
Apple’s Ajax AI model to power several AI features of Safari and Siri, check details. (AP)

This year Apple has big plans for upcoming devices and its operating systems. There are several reports claiming that the company is planning to bring on-device artificial intelligence (AI) to its devices via the iOS 18 update and several hardware upgrades in the upcoming devices. Earlier, we came across AI enhancements in the suite of iPhone apps such as Safari, Notes, Siri, and more. However, a new report has surfaced which contains information about Safari upgrades and more AI features. Know more about what's coming ahead of the WWDC event.

iOS 18 AI features for Safari

According to an Apple Insider report, several AI-related capabilities for iOS 18 are expected to run on Apple's Ajax large language model (LLM). Notably, these AI features are rumoured to include text summarisation, document analysis, and AI-based search in apps such as Siri, Spotlight Search, Messages, Mail, and Safari.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For Safari, the major AI highlight is expected to be the text summarisation feature which may utilise the new Intelligent Search feature. This AI feature will reportedly allow users to generate detailed summaries of web pages and articles. To carry out such complex tasks, Apple's AI model may thoroughly process the keywords, phrases, companies, people, and locations from the web pages to provide users with all the relevant information.

Siri AI updates

While there are rumours of a smarter Siri, the new report highlights some of the expected AI features for the iPhone voice assistant. Siri is expected to be integrated into several iPhone apps including Messages. The smarter voice assistance is expected to analyse message contents and generate message responses accordingly. This feature will reportedly use the Ajax model to provide on-device response generation. Notable, it will generate sentence-long responses on-device without leveraging cloud-based processing.

These are some of the newly found features of Safari and Siri which are speculated to be announced with the iOS 18 update. All the features and functionalities are currently in the development and testing stage. However, many of these features are expected to be revealed at the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10, 2024. Therefore, in just one month, Apple will be revealing its AI progress for its devices.

First Published Date: 06 May, 10:39 IST
