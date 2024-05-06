iOS 18 AI features may supercharge Safari, Siri with massive upgrades: All you need to know

This year Apple has big plans for upcoming devices and its operating systems. There are several reports claiming that the company is planning to bring on-device artificial intelligence (AI) to its devices via the iOS 18 update and several hardware upgrades in the upcoming devices. Earlier, we came across AI enhancements in the suite of iPhone apps such as Safari, Notes, Siri, and more. However, a new report has surfaced which contains information about Safari upgrades and more AI features. Know more about what's coming ahead of the WWDC event.

iOS 18 AI features for Safari

According to an Apple Insider report, several AI-related capabilities for iOS 18 are expected to run on Apple's Ajax large language model (LLM). Notably, these AI features are rumoured to include text summarisation, document analysis, and AI-based search in apps such as Siri, Spotlight Search, Messages, Mail, and Safari.

For Safari, the major AI highlight is expected to be the text summarisation feature which may utilise the new Intelligent Search feature. This AI feature will reportedly allow users to generate detailed summaries of web pages and articles. To carry out such complex tasks, Apple's AI model may thoroughly process the keywords, phrases, companies, people, and locations from the web pages to provide users with all the relevant information.

Siri AI updates

While there are rumours of a smarter Siri, the new report highlights some of the expected AI features for the iPhone voice assistant. Siri is expected to be integrated into several iPhone apps including Messages. The smarter voice assistance is expected to analyse message contents and generate message responses accordingly. This feature will reportedly use the Ajax model to provide on-device response generation. Notable, it will generate sentence-long responses on-device without leveraging cloud-based processing.

These are some of the newly found features of Safari and Siri which are speculated to be announced with the iOS 18 update. All the features and functionalities are currently in the development and testing stage. However, many of these features are expected to be revealed at the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10, 2024. Therefore, in just one month, Apple will be revealing its AI progress for its devices.

