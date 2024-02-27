Instagram might be getting one of Snapchat’s best features; Know all about the rumoured Friends Map

Instagram might be getting one of Snapchat's best features if a new report is to be believed. Meta's photo-sharing social media platform has been on the receiving end of several new features lately including group chat conversation starters in Notes, AI stickers for stories, carousel posts, and more. Now, the platform might be getting a new feature called Friends Map, which will work similarly to the one present in Snapchat.

Friends Map on Instagram

In an X post. leaker and mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi shed light on Instagram's rumoured Friends Map feature. It will reportedly allow Instagram users to discover what their friends are sharing on the platform. Users can leave notes for only the Map which can be seen by their friends. Anything that has a location tag will also be visible on the map. The feature will also present users with a choice of selecting the friends they wish to share content with.

On Snapchat, users can access the Snap Map and see their friends' activities by location, and what's happening around them. However, it isn't known if the Friends Map on Instagram will work the same way. The leaker suggested that Instagram says that the location of the user will be end-to-end encrypted.

One of the in-app screenshots of the feature states, “Choose who can see your last active location. This won't affect the visibility of any notes you leave on map. You can always change this in settings. Your location will only update when you open Instagram.”

#Instagram keeps working on "Friend map": your friends, on a map 👀



ℹ️ Your location is end-to-end encrypted



Let's see how it works 👇 https://t.co/iBeR0nec61 pic.twitter.com/5dxTZN0OUB — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 24, 2024

Paluzzi first shared details about the Friends Map on Instagram in November, and it seems like the company is still working to fine-tune the details before rolling it out to beta testers, and then the public. However, all of the information is based on unofficial sources and thus, should be taken with a pinch of salt until Instagram officially rolls out the Friends Map feature.

