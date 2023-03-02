    Trending News

    iOS 16.4 second public beta released; brings page turn effect back to Apple Books

    iOS 16.4 second public beta released; brings page turn effect back to Apple Books

    After iOS 16.4 beta, Apple has now released the second public beta of iOS 16.4. The update is said to bring page turn effect back to Apple Books.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 02 2023, 17:28 IST
    Use passkey to sign in to your Apple iPhone; no password required
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/5 If you are an Apple iPhone user, you will not have to remember passwords now as you can use passkeys to sign in on their iPhones. Passkeys give iPhone users a simple and secure way to sign in without passwords by relying on Face ID or Touch ID to identify them when they login on supporting websites and apps. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 "A passkey is a cryptographic entity that’s not visible to you, and it’s used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which—compared to a password—profoundly improves security. One key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by your devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app," Apple said. (HT Tech)
    iPhone
    3/5 The iPhone stores the passkey in iCloud Keychain, so it is available on all your devices where you are signed in with your Apple ID (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, or tvOS 16 required). Here is all you need to know about passkeys. (REUTERS)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/5 How to save a passkey for an account: Depending on the website, browser, or app, saving a passkey to your iPhone and iCloud Keychain usually consists of steps similar to these. On your iPhone, do one of the following: 1. For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name. 2. For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen. When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. And your passkey is saved. (AFP)
    image caption
    5/5 How to sign in to an account on your iPhone with a passkey: On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. If your iPhone has Touch ID, follow the onscreen instructions to verify your identity. Otherwise, Face ID verifies your identity. (Apple)
    iPhone 13
    View all Images
    Here is all you need to know about the iOS 16.4 second public beta. (HT Tech)

    Apple has rolled out the second public beta of iOS 16.4 which will bring several new features to the iPhone. Though, as it is a beta release, only the people who are part of Apple's Beta Software Program will be able to use and test the features offered by iOS 16.4 second public beta release for the time being. If you have not yet checked it out, it can be known that the iOS 16.4 second public beta release brings the page turn effect back to Apple Books, new mentions of Apple Music Classical, and more.

    "Beta 2 comes with a few changes and tweaks compared to the first test build of iOS 16.4. That includes the page turn effect coming back to Apple Books, 5G Standalone arriving for users in Japan on the Softbank network, new mentions of Apple Music Classical, and more," a report by 9to5Mac informed. Meanwhile, it can be known that the iOS 16.4 beta (the first beta update) comes with a range of new features and changes including new emoji, always-on display automation, Safari/browser capabilities, fresh Apple Music animations, and more.

    Also, in order to use the iOS 16.4 public beta, you will first have to update your iPhone for the same. Want to know how? You will have to first go to your iPhone Settings and then click on General. Then tap on Software Update to see if your device is showing the latest update.

    If you haven't installed the iOS 16.4 beta, you can know that it brought a range of new features and changes including new emoji, always-on display automation, Safari/browser capabilities, fresh Apple Music animations, and more.

    Here is all new in the iOS 16.4 second public beta update

    According to Aaron Zollo and Steve Moser, the page turning effect is back to Apple Books with this second beta update. Informing about the same, Zollo tweeted, "Apple brought back the Apple Books page turn in iOS 16.4 Beta 2. Thanks @SteveMoser for sharing." Notably, the page turning effect was removed with the revamped Books app introduced with iOS 16 last year.

    With the second beta update, Apple has also expanded 5G Standalone support to Brazilian carriers Vivo and TIM Brazil. "With the first iOS 16.4 beta, Apple has enabled 5G Standalone support for the first time on the iPhone. However, the feature was exclusive to T-Mobile customers in the US. With today's beta, Apple has also expanded 5G Standalone support to Brazilian carriers Vivo and TIM Brazil," 9to5Mac informed in a report.

    The report further informed, "iOS 16.4 beta 2 also contains new mentions of Apple's new app dedicated to classical music. A message reads: “To listen in Apple Music Classical, you'll need to install Apple Music.”

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 17:23 IST

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 17:23 IST
