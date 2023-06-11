Home Tech News iPhone 15 price hike: Big blow for fans! Latest leak reveals what Apple is set to do

Apple fans are a worried lot. It has been hinted at recently that iPhone 15 price hike is very much likely. Now, Dan Ives has revealed that there is a high chance of a price hike.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 23:13 IST
iPhone 15 prices are expected to increase (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 prices are expected to increase (Unsplash)

iPhone 15 design changes have been repeatedly leaked. Changes are massive and none of them have created any backlash - so far. However, the major concern has been around whether Apple will increase iPhone 15 prices. Much to fans' dismay, this may well have been confirmed by a leading industry commentator.

Dan Ives, Barron's prominent Wedbush analyst, revealed in his new research that the iPhone 15 range will indeed be more expensive than current models. Ives has appeared on CNBC and said that the average selling price for next-gen iPhones will rise.

Ives has a strong track record. He previously warned about iPhone 14 price rises internationally, something Apple subsequently did, but US customers were spared the same increases. However, it is expected to change with the iPhone 15 lineup . Multiple analysts and insiders are claiming price hikes of up to $200, particularly for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Ives has not given an exact figure, but he is one of the biggest names to go public with his iPhone 15 price hike claims. US buyers will be concerned about this, but the biggest shock will be for international customers who could face their second successive major price hike.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 23:11 IST
