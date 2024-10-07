iPhone 16 Pro Max models worth over 50 lakh seized, here’s what happened

iPhone 16 Pro Max is currently one of the hottest selling smartphones around the globe and India is one of the fastest growing markets for Apple. iPhone prices vary from country to country according to the taxes levied by the government. In India, the standard iPhone models are made locally that's why they cost significantly less than the Pro models that are imported in the country. Indians getting iPhones from Dubai, US, Canada and other countries is not a new affair. With growing popularity and prices of iPhone Pro Max models in India, custom officials are seeing more cases of smuggling. Last week, officials at Delhi Airport reportedly seized around 38 iPhone 16 Pro Max models on the same day in two separate incidents.

iPhone 16 Pro Max smuggling: Creative concealment

In the first case, passengers arriving from Dubai were caught trying to sneak 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max units through customs. The group had wrapped the high-value devices in tissue paper in a bid to evade detection.

On the same day, another individual coming from Hong Kong tried to smuggle an additional 26 iPhones in her vanity bag.

If these smuggling attempts were successful, they would have cost over ₹11 lakh in tax revenue to the Indian government. The stark price disparity between the iPhones in the US and India—over $500—highlights the impact of India's hefty import taxes. A base model iPhone 16 Pro Max retails for $1,199 in the US, while Indian consumers face a staggering price of ₹1,44,900, equivalent to about $1,724.

Apple's local manufacturing initiatives

The significant price difference is primarily due to India's import tariffs aimed at encouraging domestic manufacturing. Apple has increased its production of iPhones in India, largely for export purposes, which are not subject to these taxes. However, an ongoing investigation by the Indian government could impose a $600 million penalty on Apple over its accounting practices concerning local resale.

Customs officials have seized all 38 iPhones, but it remains unclear whether the individuals involved will face charges or how this incident compares to previous smuggling attempts.



