 iPhones may not be as ‘private’ as you are made to believe, warn researchers | Tech News
Home Tech News iPhones may not be as ‘private’ as you are made to believe, warn researchers

iPhones may not be as ‘private’ as you are made to believe, warn researchers

Researchers from Finland's Aalto University raise concerns about the vulnerability of personal data on Apple devices, highlighting challenges in limiting data collection by pre-loaded apps like Safari and Siri.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 11 2024, 09:27 IST
Icon
iPhone privacy
Researchers caution users about the limitations of iPhone privacy amidst findings from Aalto University, urging clearer communication and proactive privacy settings. (unsplash)
iPhone privacy
Researchers caution users about the limitations of iPhone privacy amidst findings from Aalto University, urging clearer communication and proactive privacy settings. (unsplash)

Privacy concerns regarding Apple's iPhone have recently been highlighted by researchers from Finland's Aalto University. Despite Apple's reputation for prioritising privacy, the researchers found that keeping personal data hidden from Apple is challenging. The study focused on eight preloaded Apple apps, including Safari, Siri, and iMessage, which are integral to the Apple ecosystem and difficult to remove.

What researchers are saying about iPhones

 

According to the researchers, Apple's privacy protections were unexpectedly fragile, and the user interface often adds to the confusion. For instance, while users are given the option to enable Siri, data collection continues in the background regardless of user preferences unless specifically altered in settings, which can be complex and scattered across different locations.

While the exact usage of collected data remains unclear, it is speculated that it contributes to training artificial intelligence systems and personalising user experiences. Apple has yet to confirm or deny these assertions.

In response to these findings, users are encouraged to explore third-party alternatives, such as Firefox, and review privacy settings within their Apple devices to restrict data sharing. While the study raises valid concerns, it is important to acknowledge that it solely focuses on Apple and does not compare to Google's Android system.

Despite the challenges highlighted, Apple has introduced various privacy settings and controls, allowing users to customise their privacy preferences. By navigating through iPhone settings and restricting permissions for both third-party and Apple apps, users can take proactive steps to enhance their privacy protection.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 08:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide
smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
Total Solar Eclipse
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Mesmerizing images of the celestial event captured across North America
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
boAT ad
Hacked? boAT gets a ‘reality check’ with cyberattack affecting over 75 lakh users after ‘Better than Apple’ ad
Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

Trending Stories

Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
simplify chat initiation
WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 11: Achieve a victory with these top 2 tips!
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: New details revealed about mystery character Jason
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Grab M1887 skins, Festival Tokens and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 10
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: The Ramadan Gold Royale event now live! Check rewards
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: From characters, location to supported platforms, know all about Grand Theft Auto 6

    Trending News

    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
    Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
    WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
    simplify chat initiation
    GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
    GTA 6
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets