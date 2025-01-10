iPhones may soon get a new Apple app, to allow users to…

Apple recently released the stable version of iOS 18.2 with several Apple Intelligence features. Now, as we wait for the next iPhone update, the company is currently running the second beta of iOS 18.3, and the stable version may roll out by the end of January. In iOS 18.3 beta 2, developers have spotted a new iPhone app called “Invites” which is similar to a Calendar app but it may have a greater purpose. This app will reportedly help users to effectively manage events happening on a large scale. Know more about the Invites app for iPhone users.

Invites app for iPhone

Nowadays, calendar and event invitation apps have become a necessity and several organisations and professionals are leveraging apps such as Google Calendar, Eventify, and, others to manage events and schedules effectively. While Apple already has a Calendar app, it is working on another iPhone app called “Invites” which is solely designed for event and meeting invitation management. Reports suggest that the new app will enable users to seamlessly organise virtual and physical events, track RSVPs, and check the list of confirmed attendees.

Not much about the Invites app for iPhone has surfaced, however, it will likely be integrated with Apple's Calendar app and it will automatically sync in the iCloud. Reports suggest the app could also have a web version on iCloud.com. 9To5Mac has highlighted that Apple is using a specific internal technology or infrastructure called GroupKit to design its features where users can view lists of invitees, RSVPs, and other relevant information required for the events. It is also suspected that the Invites app could also be integrated into other iPhone apps as well.

While the new iPhone app has been spotted with iOS 18.3 beta 2, it is highly unlikely that it will roll out with the iOS 18 update. It is expected that the Invites app will probably demoed at June's WWDC 2025 event and may roll out with iOS 19 in September. Apart from Invites, Apple is also rumoured to be working on an app that is expected to be designed for games.

