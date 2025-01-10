Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iPhones may soon get a new Apple app, to allow users to…

iPhones may soon get a new Apple app, to allow users to…

Apple may bring a new event management app called “Invites” for iPhone. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 09:29 IST
iPhones may soon get a new Apple app, to allow users to…
iOS 18.3 beta 2 was spotted with a new iPhone app, check details. (HT Tech)

Apple recently released the stable version of iOS 18.2 with several Apple Intelligence features. Now, as we wait for the next iPhone update, the company is currently running the second beta of iOS 18.3, and the stable version may roll out by the end of January. In iOS 18.3 beta 2, developers have spotted a new iPhone app called “Invites” which is similar to a Calendar app but it may have a greater purpose. This app will reportedly help users to effectively manage events happening on a large scale. Know more about the Invites app for iPhone users.

Also read: iOS 18.2 brings ChatGPT integration to Apple Intelligence: 3 key use cases you should know

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

Invites app for iPhone

Nowadays, calendar and event invitation apps have become a necessity and several organisations and professionals are leveraging apps such as Google Calendar, Eventify, and, others to manage events and schedules effectively. While Apple already has a Calendar app, it is working on another iPhone app called “Invites” which is solely designed for event and meeting invitation management. Reports suggest that the new app will enable users to seamlessly organise virtual and physical events, track RSVPs, and check the list of confirmed attendees.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iOS 18.2.1 arriving soon: Likely to arrive with bug fixes for…

Not much about the Invites app for iPhone has surfaced, however, it will likely be integrated with Apple's Calendar app and it will automatically sync in the iCloud. Reports suggest the app could also have a web version on iCloud.com. 9To5Mac has highlighted that Apple is using a specific internal technology or infrastructure called GroupKit to design its features where users can view lists of invitees, RSVPs, and other relevant information required for the events. It is also suspected that the Invites app could also be integrated into other iPhone apps as well.

While the new iPhone app has been spotted with iOS 18.3 beta 2, it is highly unlikely that it will roll out with the iOS 18 update. It is expected that the Invites app will probably demoed at June's WWDC 2025 event and may roll out with iOS 19 in September. Apart from Invites, Apple is also rumoured to be working on an app that is expected to be designed for games.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 09:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Redditor claims to have seen 2024 build with new details
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors
Red Dead Redemption 2

5 must-play GTA-Like games to play before GTA 6 launches (2025)
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25: A new era of wrestling action coming soon to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets