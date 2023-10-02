Icon
Made by Google 2023: From Pixel 8 to Pixel Watch 2, everything that could be launched on Oct 4

From Google Pixel 8 to Pixel Watch 2, check out everything that could be launched at the Made by Google 2023 event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 10:02 IST
Pixel 8 series is expected to debut at the Made by Google 2023 on October 4. (Google)

In the last few months, we've seen Samsung launch the newest Galaxy foldables and Apple unveil its iPhone 15 series. Now, it is Google's turn. The Mountain View-based tech giant has announced its Made by Google 2023 event which is scheduled to take place in New York on Wednesday, October 4. While Google has already given us a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel 8 devices, several other products could also be on the way.

From Google Pixel 8 to Pixel Watch 2, check out everything that could be announced at the Made by Google 2023 event on October 4.

1. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

According to reports, the Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch FHD display whereas the Pixel 8 Pro may get a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are speculated to be powered by the in-house Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset is reported to boast a new 9-core CPU layout, promising impressive AI capabilities. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a triple-rear camera setup, while, the Pixel 8 may opt for a dual-rear camera setup - both housed within the distinct visor-shaped module. The Pro model could feature a body temperature sensor, as per the rumours. Both smartphones are expected to get a $100 price hike this year, meaning that the Pixel 8 could start at $699, and the Pixel 8 Pro at $899.

2. Pixel Watch 2

According to a 91mobiles report, tipster Kamila Wojciechowska revealed that the Pixel Watch 2 may feature a 1.2-inch OLED display with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It could get new health features adopted from other fitness trackers such as Fitbit's stress management system and multi-path heart rate sensor, along with the electrodermal activity sensor. Additionally, it could get Pace Training, 7 workouts, Emergency Sharing, and more.

3. Pixel Buds Pro

While Google isn't expected to announce any new buds, it could introduce new colours of the Pixel Buds Pro. A teaser shared by Google hinted at a new Porcelain colour of the Buds Pro. On the other hand, a separate report claimed that another Sky Blue colour could be on the way.

Do note that this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only official confirmation from Google will reveal actual details about the Pixel devices, which is expected to be at the Made by Google 2023 event on October 4.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 10:01 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon