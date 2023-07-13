Home Tech News Meta's Threads to Raise Stakes for Snap, Pinterest

Meta's Threads to Raise Stakes for Snap, Pinterest

The arrival of Meta Platforms Inc.’s Twitter challenger further complicates the investment case for social media firms Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 19:37 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Facebook parent Meta is by far the dominant player in the sector, and that is extending to its stock this year.
View all Images
Facebook parent Meta is by far the dominant player in the sector, and that is extending to its stock this year. (Bloomberg)

The arrival of Meta Platforms Inc.'s Twitter challenger further complicates the investment case for social media firms Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc., whose share price recoveries lag their larger rival.

Facebook parent Meta is by far the dominant player in the sector, and that is extending to its stock this year. Shares have outperformed by leaps and bounds, with the rapid user growth of Threads the latest demonstration of a reach and scale that has made it a favorite among investors and analysts.

“It's hard to make a case for owning Snap or Pinterest over Meta, since there's no arguing that Meta is the strongest in the sector and the one that's mostly likely to get stronger,” said Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets.

While Threads is more of a direct competitor to Twitter — which has struggled since it was taken private by Elon Musk — than Snap or Pinterest, the service amassed 100 million users within a week of its launch, underlining how smaller platforms may struggle in the highly competitive market for online ads. Cowen upgraded Meta on Thursday, citing the opportunity to monetize Threads.

Amid gains in megacap tech stocks, Meta has soared 161% this year, second only to Nvidia Corp. among components of the Nasdaq 100 Index. Having since pulled back on costs that were exacerbated by its metaverse initiative, Meta has a lever for earnings growth that Snapchat parent Snap, and digital pin-board platform Pinterest, lack.

Meta rose 1.1% on Thursday, while Snap gained 2% and Pinterest was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 gained 0.8%.

For Snap and Pinterest to be more compelling for investors, “they would need to compete with a better product idea than Meta,” said Woods. “I'm not sure what that would be, especially since Meta has this huge user base and incorporates features from its competitors.”

Meta's net earnings per share are expected to grow 40% this year, outpacing Snap and Pinterest. The degree to which Threads will drive growth remains to be seen, but Evercore ISI estimated it could generate about $8 billion in annual revenue over next two years — near the total analysts expect Snap to generate in that time, and above the consensus for Pinterest.

Even with its year-to-date surge, Meta trades around 21 times forward earnings, below both its long-term average and the Nasdaq 100. The valuation represents a sizable discount to the multiples of both Snap and Pinterest.

Meta Promises Threads Will Be Different. Cue the Skepticism

“There's a pretty nice setup for Meta given its valuation and growth prospects, and while it's still early for Threads, the sign-ups say something about its scale and reach, which is what really sets it apart,” said Hanna Howard, research analyst at Gabelli Funds. “Something would really have to change for us to consider owning Snap or Pinterest instead.”

Meta's user base is several times larger than that of Snap or Pinterest, as is its average revenue per user. It had nearly 33% of the market share for global internet advertising revenue in 2022, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data; Snap had just 1.3% while Pinterest came in at 0.8%. Google parent Alphabet Inc. has a little more than half the market.

Still, Freedom Capital's Woods suggested that recent price action for Snap and Pinterest could represent something of a silver lining.

“The fact that they aren't making new lows could be a sign that the worst of the journey is over, and that things could be starting to turn around and improve. However, even if they look somewhat interesting, Meta is still the play over the long term."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 19:36 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets