 Microsoft to offer Apple devices to employees in China, cites absence of Android services | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Microsoft to offer Apple devices to employees in China, cites absence of Android services

Microsoft to offer Apple devices to employees in China, cites absence of Android services

Microsoft plans to provide Apple's iOS devices to employees in China for accessing authentication apps due to the absence of Google's Android services. This move is part of Microsoft's global Secure Future Initiative, aiming to enhance security measures for employees.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Jul 09 2024, 10:40 IST
Microsoft to offer Apple devices to employees in China, cites absence of Android services
Amid security breaches, Microsoft is switching its employees in China to Apple devices for accessing security apps like Microsoft Authenticator. (unsplash)

Microsoft intends to offer Apple's iOS-based devices to its employees in China to access authentication apps, a company spokesperson said on Monday, citing absence of Google's Android services in the country.

Microsoft has been under increased scrutiny after a series of security breaches, the latest being that of Russian hackers who spied and accessed emails of the company's employees and customers earlier this year.

More about Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹71,290
Check details
See full Specifications

The development was first reported by Bloomberg News, which, citing an internal memo, said the Windows OS-maker instructed its employees in China to use Apple devices at workplace from September.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

As a part of Microsoft's global Secure Future Initiative, the move to switch to iOS-devices stems from the lack of availability of Google Play Store in China that limits its employees' access to security apps such as Microsoft Authenticator and Identity Pass, the report added.

"Due to the lack of availability of Google Mobile Services in this region, we look to offer employees a means of accessing these required apps, such as an iOS device," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

Microsoft is among those U.S. companies that have a strong presence in China. It entered the Chinese market in 1992 and also operates a large research and development center in the country.

The company will provide iPhone 15 models to employees, currently using Android handsets across China, including Hong Kong, the Bloomberg report said.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 10:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: "india produces 20 per cent of world's data": ola founder bhavish aggarwal bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it 84 dangerous scam apps found on iphone app store stealing your money; check full list of apps earn money by doing simple tasks on google’s task mate app: all you need to know amazon prime day sale 2024 starts from july 20: check offers, new launches, and more apple plans to expand manufacturing in india with ipads and airpods production, eyes local growth: report cmf phone 1, cmf buds pro 2 and cmf watch pro 2 launched in india: check price, features and more amazon india bring watch party to prime video: here’s how you can use it quordle 175 answer for july 18, 2022: banish the monday blues! just check quordle hints, clues, solutions aliens exist? dyson spheres in the milky way galaxy is the latest proof that has got scientists excited - all details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
realme 11x 5G

6 top affordable smartphones in 2023: Samsung, iQOO, Redmi to realme, here is a budget-friendly list
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starting soon: ASUS Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15s and other PCs- See top deals on laptops

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starting soon: ASUS Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15s and other PCs- See top deals on laptops

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets