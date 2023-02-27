    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News MWC 2023: Know top 5 smartphones likely coming to the event

    MWC 2023: Know top 5 smartphones likely coming to the event

    The MWC 2023 event is live and there are several smartphones that are expected to show up at the event. Check the list here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 27 2023, 19:16 IST
    Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 launched with massive battery; check price
    Nokia C32 and Nokia C22
    1/6 Flagship Nokia X30 5G smartphone too expensive? The company has two new affordable C-series smartphones - the Nokia C32 and Nokia C22. (Nokia)
    image caption
    2/6 One of the most highlighted features is that it packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging which is said to run for 3 days.  (Nokia)
    image caption
    3/6 Not just that, Nokia C32 is also the first C-series phone to pack a 50MP camera coupled with a 2MP dedicated macro camera.  (Nokia)
    image caption
    4/6 Both smartphones feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with slightly curved 2.5D glass. The Nokia C32 drew its power from Unisoc SC9863A chipset and runs Android 13 out of the box.  (Nokia)
    image caption
    5/6 Nokia has pledged two years of quarterly security updates. Its price starts from €129.  (Nokia)
    image caption
    6/6 On the other hand, the Nokia C22 features a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor. It is available on sale from a starting price of €109. (Nokia)
    MWC 2023 event
    View all Images
    Here are some of the smartphones that are expected at the MWC 2023 event. (REUTERS)

    Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 is a four day event and is already live. Organised at the Fira Gran Via convention centre, Barcelona, the event started on February 27 and will conclude on March 2, 2023. Some of the major tech brands, technology providers, vendors, content owners, and everyone else come together under one roof at the event. From smartphones, to concepts and new communication tech, everything will be showcased at the four day long event. As per the MWC official website, the event is expected to present at least 2000 exhibitors and welcome over 80000 participants from over 200 countries.

    Some of the top brands that are likely to present their new smartphones at the MWC 2023 event are Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, among others. Check the list of the smartphones here:

    1. Xiaomi 13 Pro: Xiaomi launched the 13 Pro on February 26, 2023, just a day ahead of the event. However, the phone will also be showcased at the MWC event. It can be noted here, that the price, availability and offer details of the phone will be revealed on February 28, 2023 at 12 noon.

    2. Realme GT 3: The new Realme GT 3, which is the first smartphone in the world to support 240W fast charging solution is also said to be showcased at the MWC 2023. Moreover, it will have a Pulse Light design to provide a unique design.

    3. Oppo Find N2 Flip: The company is expected to showcase the technology behind its folding phone named- Oppo Find N2 Flip. Oppo is also expected to showcase its Assisted Reality smart glasses and Oppo Air Glass 2.

    4. Tecno Phantom V Fold: The company has announced its plan to release its first foldable phone at MWC 2023 likely on February 28. The device will be equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

    5. Honor Magic 5 series: Honor is also launching Honor Magic 5 series and the Honor Magic Vs at MWC Barcelona. The flagship Honor Magic 5 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Feb, 19:16 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new