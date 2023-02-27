MWC 2023: Know top 5 smartphones likely coming to the event

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 is a four day event and is already live. Organised at the Fira Gran Via convention centre, Barcelona, the event started on February 27 and will conclude on March 2, 2023. Some of the major tech brands, technology providers, vendors, content owners, and everyone else come together under one roof at the event. From smartphones, to concepts and new communication tech, everything will be showcased at the four day long event. As per the MWC official website, the event is expected to present at least 2000 exhibitors and welcome over 80000 participants from over 200 countries.

Some of the top brands that are likely to present their new smartphones at the MWC 2023 event are Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, among others. Check the list of the smartphones here:

1. Xiaomi 13 Pro: Xiaomi launched the 13 Pro on February 26, 2023, just a day ahead of the event. However, the phone will also be showcased at the MWC event. It can be noted here, that the price, availability and offer details of the phone will be revealed on February 28, 2023 at 12 noon.

2. Realme GT 3: The new Realme GT 3, which is the first smartphone in the world to support 240W fast charging solution is also said to be showcased at the MWC 2023. Moreover, it will have a Pulse Light design to provide a unique design.

3. Oppo Find N2 Flip: The company is expected to showcase the technology behind its folding phone named- Oppo Find N2 Flip. Oppo is also expected to showcase its Assisted Reality smart glasses and Oppo Air Glass 2.

4. Tecno Phantom V Fold: The company has announced its plan to release its first foldable phone at MWC 2023 likely on February 28. The device will be equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

5. Honor Magic 5 series: Honor is also launching Honor Magic 5 series and the Honor Magic Vs at MWC Barcelona. The flagship Honor Magic 5 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.