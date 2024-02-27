 MWC 2024: What’s been launched so far? Here are the top 10 things to know about | Tech News
MWC 2024: Check out the 10 top innovative products showcased so far in Barcelona.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 27 2024, 08:57 IST
Have a look at the top announcements at the MWC 2024.
The Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2024 kicked off yesterday with multiple innovative launches. From smartwatches to next-generation smartphones, tech companies have upscaled their offerings and over the next few days more such announcements are expected. Apart from the launches at MWC 2024, companies are also showcasing their products of the future which are now in the conceptual or development stage - for instance, Deutsche Telekom's concept mobile that that has no apps. However, here, let's have a look at what has been launched and announced till now.

MWC 2024 to 10 announcements

  1. Oppo Air Glass 3: Oppo showcased their prototype for augmented reality (AR) glasses with a voice assistant. The smart glasses will be powered by Oppo's large language model (LLM) called AndesGPT. It will also support touch sensors on the sides.
  2. Tecno Pova 6 Pro: Techno unveiled their new generation of Tecno Pova smartphones globally. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and is backed by a 6000mAh battery which supports 70W fast charging.
  3. OnePlus Watch 2: The new smartwatch by OnePlus will run on Google's Wear OS 4. It is powered by two chipsets: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and the BES 2700 MCU. The OnePlus Watch 2 claims to offer up to 100 hours of battery life.
  4. Xiaomi's SU7 electric car: After the Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch, the company showcased their new SU7 electric car which can do zero to 100km/h in 2.78 seconds.
  5. Samsung Galaxy Ring: Samsung again teased more details about their awaited Galaxy Ring. Its feature will include on-board sensors to measure heart rate, movements, breathing, sleep patterns and more.
  6. Lenovo's transparent laptop: Lenovo showcases their prototype for the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop. It comes with a 17.3-inch MicroLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness.
  7. Motorola Rollable phone: Motorola showcases their latest prototype for the bend phone and its Adaptive Display Concept. Additionally, the company in partnership with Lenovo announced Smart Connect which will offer the smartphone to perform various features.
  8. Infinix E-Color Shift: Infinix announced their new colour-changing phone concept. Additionally, the company now is working on software that will enable users to choose between different colors.
  9. Gemini to Google Messages: Google made several announcements about Android and app updates in which it talked about the integration of the Gemini chatbot into Google Messages. In the coming weeks, the feature will be rolled out to Google's beta testing program.
  10. Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 chip: The company announced their new AI-enhanced FastConnect 7900 which will be integrated with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and UWB. The chip aims to empower the user with comprehensive proximity capabilities.

Also, read other top stories today:

Microsoft joins OpenAI rival! Microsoft announced an artificial intelligence partnership with Mistral AI that could lessen the software giant's reliance on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Read all about it here

No apps in a decade! Deutsche Telekom revealed a smartphone concept that relies on AI instead of apps for user needs. CEO predicts apps will be obsolete in 5-10 years. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

Google plans to relaunch its AI image generation tool in a few weeks. It was paused due to horrific inaccuracies in historical depictions. Know it all here.

