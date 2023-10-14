Tecno Pova 6 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Pova 6 Tecno Pova 6 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.95 inches (17.65 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 7000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Pova 6 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 7000 mAh

Display 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 12 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 7000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)

Pixel Density 379 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD General Brand Tecno

Launch Date December 22, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm

RAM 6 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?