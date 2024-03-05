Nothing Phone 2a launched on March 5: From CMF Buds to Perplexity partnership, 5 things to know

After weeks of anticipation, Carl Pei-led Nothing took the wraps off its first-ever smartphone in the mid-range segment today, March 5, at an event held in New Delhi. It is the third smartphone from the British consumer electronics company and follows Nothing Phone 2 which was unveiled in July last year. Alongside the Nothing Phone 2a, the company also announced earbuds by its sub-brand CMF as well as a partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) company Perplexity AI. Check 5 things to know about the Nothing Phone 2a launch.

Nothing Phone 2a launch: 5 things to know

1. Nothing Phone 2a features and specifications - Nothing Phone 2a is the company's first-ever mid-range smartphone and sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 1300nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC with support for up to 12GB RAM. On the back, there's a dual camera setup with two 50MP cameras. All this is backed by a 5000mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging.

2. Nothing Phone 2a pricing and availability - The Nothing Phone 2a starts at Rs. 23999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Buyers can get the device with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. For one day only, Nothing Phone 2a will be available at an exclusive price of Rs. 19999 on Flipkart.

3. CMF Buds - Alongside the Phone 2a, Nothing also introduced a handful of products by its sub-brand CMF, one of which is the CMF Buds. The CMF Buds get 12.4 mm bio-fiber drivers and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0. They promise up to 42 dB of Active Noise Cancellation. The CMF Buds promise up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge. The CMF Buds are priced at Rs. 2499 in India.

4. CMF Neckband Pro - Nothing also debuted the CMF Neckband. It features 13.6mm custom dynamic drivers with Ultra Bass 2.0 technology. The neckband gets a 3-in-1 dial, providing intuitive controls, and promises up to 37 hours of playback on a single charge. The CMF Neckband Pro is priced at Rs. 1999.

5. Perplexity partnership - Carl Pei announced that Nothing is partnering with Perplexity AI to bring AI to the Phone 2a. Buyers who purchase the Nothing Phone 2a in the first week of sales will get a 1-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, which is worth $200, absolutely free!

