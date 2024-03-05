Nothing partners with Perplexity AI for Phone 2a launch! Buyers to get 1-year Perplexity Pro subscription FREE

Carl Pei-led Nothing unveiled its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, at an event held in New Delhi today, March 5. The smartphone is Nothing's first offering in the mid-range segment, offering features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek 7200 Pro SoC and the iconic Glyph Interface, as it looks to capture the Indian smartphone market. The company has also jumped on the AI bandwagon and announced a partnership with Aravind Srinivas-led Perplexity AI, giving away a freebie in the process for Nothing Phone 2a users!

Nothing partners with Perplexity AI

At the event, Carl Pei announced that Nothing is partnering with Perplexity AI to bring AI to the Phone 2a. Buyers who purchase the Nothing Phone 2a in the first week of sales will get a 1-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, which is worth $200, absolutely free!

Announcing this partnership, Aravind Srinivas, Founder and CEO of Perplexity, said, “I am super excited about our partnership with Nothing. We believe it is time for the smartphone to be reimagined in the era of AI. To take us off from consuming 10 blue links, with SEO and spam and ads, to personalize answers that just cut through the noise and give you exactly what you want as a user - knowledge, on the go, in your pocket, wherever you are. That's what Perplexity and Nothing want to bring together to this world.”

Perplexity AI: What is it?

Perplexity.AI is a conversational search engine that integrates web indexes with AI models for a seamless user experience. Unlike traditional search engines, Perplexity.AI offers a chatbot-like interface that allows users to ask questions in natural language. It leverages OpenAI's GPT-3.5 to provide answers to all user queries in its free version. Perplexity.AI enhances the search experience by allowing users to explore details through relevant sources and citations.

Emphasizing accuracy and transparency, the startup aims to replace the tedious process of information retrieval with a more efficient way, promoting accelerated learning and research. It differentiates itself from Google and Microsoft by not displaying links and ads in its results, providing a unique proposition in the competitive landscape.

