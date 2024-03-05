Nothing Phone 2a with Glyph Interface launched in India! Check features, price and more

Nothing, the company led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has announced its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a in several countries including India. It is the first non-flagship smartphone from the company and aims to compete in the mid-range segment which already has heavy hitters such as Samsung and OnePlus. While the company already shed light on the design and chipset of Nothing Phone 2a a few days prior to the launch, it has now officially taken the wraps off the smartphone. From features to price, know all about the new Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a specification and features

The Nothing Phone 2a comes with the company's signature glyph interface which can be customized based on the user's need. The device features a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 1300nits peak brightness. On the back the Nothing Phone 2a houses a dual camera setup in the center which includes a 50MP OIS main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the device sports a 32MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 2a was confirmed to feature a MediaTek 7200 Pro chipset for its powerful performance. The device will be available in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB.

The Nothing smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The Nothing Phone 2a will run on Nothing in-house OS 2.5 UI based on the Android 14. Nothing will offer 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. The Nothing Phone 2a enables users to generate wallpapers with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Nothing Phone 2a price and availability

The Nothing Phone 2a comes at a starting price of Rs. 23999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs.25999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB will be priced at Rs.27999.

The smartphone will be available for sale from March 12 on Flipkart. Additionally, on the same date, the device will be available at just Rs.19999.

Nothing also announced their #THE100 Drops flash sale which will be available in various locations in India. The flash sale will offer an exclusive bundle featuring the Phone 2a, a custom Phone 2a case, and other exciting gifts. Note that it will be available to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. In India, the #THE100 Drops flash sale will start on March 6, 2024, from 5 PM onwards.

