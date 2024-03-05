 Nothing Phone 2a with Glyph Interface launched in India! Check features, price and more | Mobile News

Nothing Phone 2a with Glyph Interface launched in India! Check features, price and more

The highly-anticipated Nothing Phone 2a has finally been launched in India, featuring the iconic Glyph Interface at the back. From features to price, know all about the new Nothing Phone 2a.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 05 2024, 17:47 IST
Smartphone launches in March 2024: Xiaomi 14 to Nothing Phone 2a, check what's coming soon
Nothing Phone 2a
1/5 Xiaomi 14: According to the report the new Xiaomi 14 is expected to launch on March 7, 2024. Several leaks have been reported about its specifications. The Xiaomi 14 may come with a 6.36-inch OLED 120Hz display and it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It may also feature a 50MP primary camera.  (@leijun)
Nothing Phone 2a
2/5 Nothing Phone 2a: Nothing has been teasing this smartphone for a long time now and it will finally make its debut on March 5. The Nothing Phone 2a is a slightly lower-priced version of the Nothing Phone 2.  The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and  MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor to provide a top performance. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone 2a
3/5 Realme 12 Plus: The next smartphone expected to launch in March is the Realme 12 Plus. The company has recently started to tease the product on X. It is speculated to feature two models in the Realme 12 series and it may also come with a Sony OIS camera sensor based on leaks. Note that the launch date for the Realme 12 series is yet to be announced. (Realme 12 )
Nothing Phone 2a
4/5 Samsung Galaxy A55: The new Samsung A-series smartphone is expected to launch by the end of March or April. The Galaxy A55 may come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house  Exynos 1480 processor. It was also rumored that the Galaxy A55 would support a triple camera setup, however, no clear specs were revealed. (Samsung)
Nothing Phone 2a
5/5 Vivo V30 Pro: The last smartphone is expected to be launched on February 28, 2024, and it will soon be introduced in the Indian market. The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ processor with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment. To confirm the claims we will have to wait for the smartphone to be launched in India.
Nothing Phone 2a
View all Images
Nothing Phone 2a has been launched in India. Check details. (Flipkart)

Nothing, the company led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has announced its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a in several countries including India. It is the first non-flagship smartphone from the company and aims to compete in the mid-range segment which already has heavy hitters such as Samsung and OnePlus. While the company already shed light on the design and chipset of Nothing Phone 2a a few days prior to the launch, it has now officially taken the wraps off the smartphone. From features to price, know all about the new Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a specification and features

The Nothing Phone 2a comes with the company's signature glyph interface which can be customized based on the user's need. The device features a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 1300nits peak brightness. On the back the Nothing Phone 2a houses a dual camera setup in the center which includes a 50MP OIS main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the device sports a 32MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 2a was confirmed to feature a MediaTek 7200 Pro chipset for its powerful performance. The device will be available in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Nothing smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The Nothing Phone 2a  will run on Nothing in-house OS 2.5 UI based on the Android 14. Nothing will offer 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. The Nothing Phone 2a enables users to generate wallpapers with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Nothing Phone 2a price and availability

The Nothing Phone 2a comes at a starting price of Rs. 23999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs.25999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB will be priced at Rs.27999.

The smartphone will be available for sale from March 12 on Flipkart. Additionally, on the same date, the device will be available at just Rs.19999.

Nothing also announced their #THE100 Drops flash sale which will be available in various locations in India. The flash sale will offer an exclusive bundle featuring the Phone 2a, a custom Phone 2a case, and other exciting gifts. Note that it will be available to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. In India, the #THE100 Drops flash sale will start on March 6, 2024, from 5 PM onwards.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Mar, 17:04 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Nothing Phone 2a with Glyph Interface launched in India! Check features, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets