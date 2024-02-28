 Nothing Phone 2a to Humane AI Pin, check out the top 5 gadgets making news at the MWC 2024 | Tech News
MWC 2024: Check out the top 5 gadgets making news at the MWC 2024 on day 2 including the Humane AI pin, robot dog and Nothing Phone 2a.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 28 2024, 09:42 IST
Day 2 of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 has concluded with some innovative and groundbreaking announcements. With almost every new launch, we are seeing more and more use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. It is as if these companies think that if they do not have some AI angle in their product, they will be immediately thrown into the dustbin of history. Listed below are the top 5 gadgets that were the talk of the show at the MWC 2024.

Top 5 Gadgets at MWC 2024

  1. Humane AI Pin: Humane, an AI startup demonstrated its AI pin, which is a wearable device powered by multiple sensors and generative AI. It also comes with smart assist features and a small camera which interprets visual information. The AI pin is priced at $699. Notably, it does not have a stall of its own and instead has two representatives seeded in those of companies linked to the product to provide demonstrations.
  2. Nothing Phone 2a: Nothing teased the design of its upcoming Phone 2a which is launching on March 5, 2024. This smartphone is expected to be an affordable offering from the brand. The design features a dual rear camera unit which is housed under a pill-shaped camera module. It has LED modules which is known for Nothing's unique offering called the Glyph Interface.
  3. TCL phones: At the event, TCL launched five affordable phones under its 50 series. The two models TCL 50 XL 5G and TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G will be released sometime in Q2. The other three models will launched later this year. All the smartphones will be launched under $250 in the US.
  4. Tecno Dynamic1: Techno announced its first robot dog, Dynamic1 which is inspired by the German Shepherd. The dog can be used for smart home entertainment, training, and education. It is powered by an AI hypersense fusion system and an Intel real sense D430 depth camera. It is backed by a 15000mAh battery which can run for up to 90 minutes.
  5. Tecno Pocket Go: It is an AR gaming set by Tecno which includes AR glasses and a controller. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor and offers 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB storage. It is also equipped with a six-axis gyroscope with an AI algorithm which adapts to user movements.

Also, read other top stories today:

NYT Misleading? OpenAI has asked a judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times' copyright lawsuit against it, arguing that the newspaper "hacked" its chatbot ChatGPT and other AI systems to generate misleading evidence for the case. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

SMS fraud, or "smishing", is on the rise in many countries. This is a challenge for telecom operators who are meeting at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). An average of between 300,000 to 400,000 SMS attacks take place every day! Read all about it here.

Google vs Microsoft! Alphabet's Google Cloud ramped up its criticism of Microsoft's cloud computing practices, saying its rival is seeking a monopoly that would harm the development of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence. Know what the accusations are all about here.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 09:21 IST
