Icon
Home Tech News People Are Disinformation’s Biggest Problem, Not AI, Experts Say

People Are Disinformation’s Biggest Problem, Not AI, Experts Say

The public’s distrust of institutions and lack of literacy in spotting fake images, videos and audio complicates efforts to combat AI disinformation

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 06 2023, 07:05 IST
Icon
Artificial Intelligence
AI disinformation has become a bigger problem which needs to be dealt with. (Pixabay)
Artificial Intelligence
AI disinformation has become a bigger problem which needs to be dealt with. (Pixabay)

Lawmakers, fact-checking organizations and some tech companies are working to combat the threat of a new wave of AI-generated disinformation online, but experts say these efforts are undermined by the public's distrust of institutions and a general lack of literacy in spotting fake images, videos and audio clips online.

“Social media and human beings have made it so that even when we come in, fact check and say, ‘nope, this is fake,' people say, ‘I don't care what you say, this conforms to my worldview,'” said Hany Farid, an expert in deepfake analysis and a professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

“Why are we living in that world where reality seems to be so hard to grip?” he said. “It's because our politicians, our media outlets and the internet have stoked distrust.”

Farid was speaking on the first episode of a new season of the Bloomberg Originals series AI IRL.

Experts have warned of the potential for artificial intelligence to accelerate the spread of disinformation for years. However, the pressure to do something about it increased notably this year after the introduction of a new crop of powerful generative AI tools that make it cheap and easy to produce visuals and text. In the US, there are fears that AI-generated disinformation could impact the 2024 US presidential election. Meanwhile, in Europe, the biggest social media platforms are required under a new law to fight the spread of disinformation on their platforms.

So far, the reach and influence of AI-generated disinformation remains unclear, but there is cause for concern. Bloomberg reported last week that misleading AI-generated deepfake voices of politicians were being circulated online days ahead of a narrowly contested vote in Slovakia. Some politicians in the US and Germany have also shared AI-generated images.

Rumman Chowdhury, a fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University and previously a director at X, the company formerly known as Twitter, agreed human fallibility is part of the problem in combatting disinformation.

“You can have bots, you can have malicious actors,” she said, “but actually a very big percent of the information online that's fake is often shared by people who didn't know any better.”

Chowdhury said internet users are generally savvier at spotting fake text posts thanks to years of being confronted with suspicious emails and social media posts. But as AI makes more realistic fake images, audio and video possible, “there is this level of education that people need.”

“If we see a video that looks real — for example, a bomb hitting the Pentagon — most of us will believe it,” said said. “If we were to see a post and someone said, ‘Hey, a bomb just hit the Pentagon,' we are actually more likely to be skeptical of that because we've been trained more on text than video and images.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 07:05 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon